AB de Villiers Retirement Watch, emails and answers | Mop-up of the day

AB de Villiers (via Sky Sports)

An eye-rolling return for our much-shrugged-at feature ‘mop-up of the day’ in which we very briefly make reference to something you probably expected us to write significantly more about before tacking on a couple of unrelated links at the end of the article.

Today’s Big News is that AB de Villiers is apparently “in talks” about returning to the South Africa team for the T20 World Cup. Cricinfo reports that, “conversations on the subject have been ongoing for several months,” which is how these things always seem to go with him.

De Villiers is pretty much constantly on the verge of a return for some World Cup or other but it never seems to actually happen. He’s like comeback king Shahid Afridi only with no follow-through.

Before he was involved in an eternal discussion about his return, de Villiers was involved in a protracted debate about not playing. Who’s involved in this conversation? Presumably there’s a WhatsApp group called ‘Does AB want to play or does he need more of a rest?’ and every few weeks someone remembers it and it kicks into life again.

