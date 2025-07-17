Jasprit Bumrah Workload Watch… 86.4 overs

2 minute read

After the first Test, we reported how England’s batting success in that match had compelled India to ask Jasprit Bumrah to bowl 43.4 overs – quite a significant workload for a man whose appearances are being limited to three of the five matches due to fitness concerns. Fortunately, England’s batting was a good deal flimsier in the third Test, which meant Bumrah only had to bowl… um… 43 overs.

No seam bowler on either side got through more overs than Bumrah in the first Test and only inveterate fifth day masochist Ben Stokes bowled more in the third Test (by one over).

> The bowel-churning thrill of the runs Ravindra Jadeja chose not to score and the wickets England failed to take

This is just what happens when you’re always the best bowling option, we suppose: the captain tends to opt for you.

Is this factored in? Is this part of the three-Test deal? We’ll give you more rest, but ask you to do four Tests’ worth of bowling in just three matches? Or is it a subconscious side effect? Well, we can afford to bowl him a bit more frequently because he’ll be sitting out the next match anyway.

It doesn’t especially matter what the answer is. All that matters is whether it’s sustainable. Bumrah supposedly has only one Test to go this series. Will India put those eggs into the fifth Test, when the series might already be gone, or crack them onto the bouncy Old Trafford surface in a bid to draw level?

But if he does play in Manchester and India win, that’s where workload management gets really exciting…

Regardless of the fact that Bumrah-India are 2-0 down, while Bumrahless-India are 1-0 up, the man is clearly the tourists’ best cricketer. Here the eternal “oh, but this one’s really important” asterisk that sits next to any stated workload management plan comes into effect.

We look forward to precisely how India will word their explanation of… “We didn’t plan to change our plans, but the new plan is to change the plan because this match is the decider.”