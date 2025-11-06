The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments is definitely out now – you should buy it for someone! (Possibly yourself)

2 minute read

Our book, The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments, has now been officially released. You can (and should) buy it – it’s very funny. We can say that without being immodest because for all you know we might be solely referring to the bits co-author Dan Liebke wrote. (We’re not. Our bits are hilarious too.)

The book was inspired by the podcast we do together, which was in turn inspired by a bunch of articles we wrote for Cricket365 during the 2019 Ashes.

It is not a complicated premise. We’ve ranked the 50 most ridiculous Ashes moments of the last 50 years and we count them down, telling you a bit about each one. Fun stuff.

Some things covered in the book Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott and Andrew Strauss scoring a zillion runs at the Gabba

Steve Waugh batting on one leg

Sarah Taylor’s wicketkeeping/slip fielding

James Vince not nicking one

Beefy

45 other things – quite a lot more actually because we generally crowbarred multiple events into each ‘moment’

It’s such a good book, you should probably buy several copies and give them to people for Christmas.

That relative of yours who’s kind of into cricket? They’ll love it! Especially the muppet joke. That line alone makes it a thing worth owning. Imagine living in a house where the muppet joke wasn’t inside one of your books. Sad.

So buy the book, ideally from bookshop.org but we aren’t going to complain if you buy it from somewhere else.

If you have any further questions, they will definitely be answered here:

So, to reiterate: The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments is out today. That might come as a surprise given it seems to have been available for a week or more. It’s not been an explosive launch. With the Australian launch in October; Amazon going with that same date ; bookshop.org apparently sending out some copies early; and several outlets already having sold out, it’s instead rather dribbled out, like old man’s urine.

But everyone agrees it’s definitely out now. None of that placing an order even though it won’t turn up for three weeks nonsense. You can buy it now!

And, quite genuinely, please act sooner rather than later. The situation across various retailers doesn’t smack of widespread UK availability.

Bookshop.org – in stock, dispatches within 3-5 days

Amazon – certainly in stock with some of its Marketplace retailers, but delivery time predictions are all over the place

TGJones/WHSmith – out of stock

Awesome Books – out of stock

Blackwell’s – in stock, usually dispatched within 7 days

If you’re in Australia, Dan’s got a bunch of southern hemisphere links for you.