A cat finally being won over to cricket by the sheer ridiculousness of the Ashes

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

A P Webster writes…

An Ashes series is often a time when those who have previously seemed indifferent to cricket, perhaps on multiple occasions – or maybe even exhibited active dislike for it in some forms – suddenly become interested in it.

And if there is some ridiculousness on offer, well, that can broaden the appeal (in the sense of ‘increase the range of those interested’ rather than in the sense of ‘make an appeal in the style of Stuart Broad’).

With that in mind, I thought I’d check in on my parents’ cat, Dusty, to see if he’d found any good bedtime reading recently.

The perfect Christmas gift for YOUR cat

Apparently.

If you’re thinking of getting The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments for anyone for Christmas – whether they’re feline, canine, leporine, asinine, procyonine (heck, perhaps even human) – then here are some places you may be able to get hold of it.

Bookshop.org – available and dispatches immediately

Amazon – a few in stock with more on the way

TGJones/WHSmith – back in stock, but fewer than 10 available

Awesome Books – back in stock, but only a handful available

Blackwell’s – in stock, “usually dispatched within 2-3 weeks”

Hive – back in stock, but fewer than 10 available

