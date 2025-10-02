Match Report: Ireland vs England, 2nd T20, Malahide

< 1 minute read

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only really interested in your own experience, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. (But if it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.)

Chuck writes…

Malahide, cricket and I can only mean two of two things: rain, and an abandoned match.

I did get to see some cricket, though.

As you can see from the below, Dolly Parton (for it is she) has got herself into an awful position trying to play a shot off Colourful Caterpillar’s wily bowling….

… but (see below, again) somehow Dolly has worked it off her pads for somewhere between “nine to five” runs, judging by the reactions of just about everybody.

It was, quite frankly, a ridiculous shot in the wet conditions, which really demanded a bit more patience on Dolly’s part. I don’t know what the selectors will think of that.

Anyway.

Dolly Parton. At the actual cricket. In wet Malahide.

Sign up for the King Cricket email to learn more about other people’s trips to the cricket.