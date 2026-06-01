A cricket book at a castle

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Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Please consider putting the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. We like those ones.

We took The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments to Warwick Castle during October half-term.

It seemed a little nonplussed by the castle stuff and didn’t want to engage with various Halloween themed elements, like the headless horseman. It did however enjoy the playground and in particular the Zog slide.

It’s Father’s Day in a week or two

…or three (June 21).

Shipping times being what they are, it might be worth dropping a few subtly worded hints to your kids to, “PLEASE GET ME THIS EXACT BOOK: FOLLOW THIS LINK AND BUY IT FROM HERE.”

You can also get The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments from…