A cricket book alongside Australia’s most ridiculous Ashes captain (statue)

2 minute read

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Please consider putting the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. We like those ones.

Co-author, Dan Liebke, sent us a photo of our book The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments next to a statue of Steve Waugh (left).

We did put it to Dan that this isn’t perhaps the most unusual place, given the book is somewhat associated with Australia captains anyway, what with having the name of one on the cover and all.

At the same time, statues cannot read, and even if they could, this one seems otherwise engaged celebrating a century, so we suppose it’s pretty unusual for a book to be somewhere in the mix – even a book in which Waugh himself features quite a few times.

We were briefly going to make the case that this next photo shows a more unusual place because the vast majority of our writing has been digital up until recently and so having it on paper, in a book shop in Melbourne, qualifies as very much out of the ordinary in our eyes.

But by the exact same rationale, our writing has never before been on paper next to a statue of Steve Waugh, so maybe Dan’s right.

We had Waugh down as Australia’s most ridiculous captain of the last 50 years in a recent episode of our podcast. We should probably mention that the next series of The Ridiculous Ashes, covering 2019, has just started. We’ll tell you about that properly at some point, when we can find the time.

For now, please buy The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments and then photograph it somewhere weird.

