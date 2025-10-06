The 52nd most ridiculous Ashes moment: Mark Waugh replaces Steve Waugh

< 1 minute read

We originally pitched The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments as The 52 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments in honour of Rob Key’s half century in the 2002 Boxing Day Test that so triumphantly denied Australia an innings victory and forced them to bat a second time. Alas, Affirm Press fought us down to a round 50. We obviously didn’t want the 51st and 52nd entries to go to waste though, so we’re going to publish them online as amuses bouches for the 50 that made it onto paper.

Our book co-author Dan Liebke has published Number 52 in his newsletter and we’ll be publishing Number 51 according to our ususal “in the fullness of time” schedule. (Don’t worry, it’ll be fairly soon. We’ve got a book to sell, after all.)

Number 52 is Mark Waugh Replaces Steve, aka The Second World(-Class) Waugh. It is not in the book, but it’ll give you a pretty decent sense what the rest of the book is like.

52. Mark Waugh Replaces Steve by Dan Liebke aka The Second World(-Class) Waugh Read on Substack

Go and have a read and then please leave a nice comment below saying how fun it is and how you’ve ordered the book and can’t wait to read it.

A reminder that you can order The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments from bookshop.org and also a few other places, including Amazon. Please don’t use Amazon unless we really, really can’t persuade you otherwise. (To be 100% clear on this, we would rather you buy it from Amazon than not buy it at all.)