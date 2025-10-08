Carrying [beer with] your bat news

2 minute read

As the world’s foremost authority on ‘things with holes in which can carry multiple pints of beer at cricket matches’ we bring you news!

And not just any class of news. We bring you the very finest form of news: third-hand news.

Sam emailed to say: “Spotted at Taunton. Not my picture so I have no further information. But it speaks for itself.”

This is, of course, a distant relation of The Device – the robust beer-carrier that doubles as a secure, hands-free pint sanctuary once you are seated.

The Device was a 1990s creation of Special Correspondent Dad, yet it still draws admiring looks and enquiries to this day.

We haven’t bothered asking Dad his opinion of this latest version. We can still visualise him wincing any time anyone knocked a stump into the ground with the face of a bat, so we’re pretty sure he’ll be pretty damn squeamish about someone putting four ruddy great holes through one.

One can only hope that the bat in question was already fatally compromised before work got underway.

This is, however, not the first alternative Device we have reported on.

In 2017, Mike spotted a jingoistic supersized Device at Edgbaston and more recently, Chuck reported on, “a pale, somewhat commercial, and rather flimsy looking imitation of The Device,” that was being handed out at a Pixies gig.

But those are not the examples that came to mind upon seeing this.

Instead, we thought of these:

Ged spotted these in the beer garden bar of The Milk House in Sissinghurst, Kent.

