Check out these magnificent beer-carrying cricket bat devices

Ged spotted these in the beer garden bar of The Milk House, Sissinghurst, Kent.
He wasn’t sure whether they qualified for our regular feature Cricket Bats In Unusual Places or whether they might give rise to a whole new feature based on The Device. (Somewhat surprisingly, this is actually the second time someone has contacted us about another version of The Device.)
Ged said: “The bartender, who I think might have been Henry, claimed that the bats/devices are not as useful as they look, because the bar serves beer in tall glasses that don’t really fit in those holes.”
It’s not the bats/devices that are the problem here, Possibly Henry – it’s your glasses.
Why would any establishment seek out and purchase glasses that failed to work in conjunction with these magnificent objects?
Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk
August 14, 2018 at 8:41 am
In sort-of-related news, I noticed on a recent visit that Old Trafford now offers the ‘£1 deposit for a cup with a picture of cricketers on it’ beer container option, as opposed to the ‘flimsy beer-snake building material that you can’t carry more than 2 of with your bare hands’ option.
Needless to say I now drink the majority of beverages at home from a container featuring Anderson, Buttler, Flintoff et al
August 14, 2018 at 8:49 am
They’ve gone for Lancashire cricketers then. Thought they might at least introduce a new one specifically for each international fixture.
This would inevitably feature players who were either injured or dropped and would therefore instantly become a collectible.
August 14, 2018 at 12:22 pm
It’s exclusively Lancashire-and-England players, from what I saw at least.
August 14, 2018 at 2:45 pm
Ian Austin qualifies.
August 14, 2018 at 1:37 pm
I’ve got one of those cups from Edgbaston. It took us almost a year to work out that one of the players was Shaun Pollock. Looks nothing like him.
August 14, 2018 at 11:59 am
This is a cricket bat in an unusual place. It’s a cricket bat inside four holes.
August 14, 2018 at 3:18 pm
The holes are inside the cricket bat though.
The bat is around four holes.
August 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm
The holes and the bat have been co-located. If you place a cricket bat inside four spatial voids, each smaller in diameter than the bat is wide, this is the inevitable result.
August 14, 2018 at 1:09 pm
I definitely encourage the idea of a new feature based on the Device but surely a prerequisite would be that the device has to be shown carrying beer.
August 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm
These must be the bats the Australians are using at the moment. You see? Because of the holes in them, like so that explains why they keep getting out, because of the holes. Although getting the ball clean through one of them would be nigh on impossible, but still. Australians, right?
August 14, 2018 at 5:48 pm
I reckon you could make a set of coasters out of the surplus cylindrical bits of wood, (if you were that way inclined ). In any case I think the holes should start nearer to the shoulder of the bat so you can get a better hold at the toe while carrying.
August 14, 2018 at 10:33 pm
Daisy and I are with KC on this one…we were bitterly disappointed when we learnt that said devices were non functional with the extant glassware.
We were lagerly disappointed too. Also stoutly disappointed. You get the idea.