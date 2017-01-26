England v Pakistan at Old Trafford – match report

We went to the second Test between England and Pakistan. It was one of your ‘on and off’ type days where the line between raining and not raining becomes blurred.
Having greatly enjoyed the timeless rope dragging technique at Bristol earlier in the summer, we were interested to see whether Old Trafford’s ground staff would also resort to this old and ineffectual tactic for combating surface water.
They did. And being a Test match ground, they also took things up a level.
Not only was the rope dragged by two motorised vehicles, but the drivers also ensured that they went either side of the stewards positioned on the pitch, forcing each of them to jump over the rope. As they slowly approached each one, the crowd treated itself to the slow-build crescendo cheer usually reserved for hat-trick deliveries.
As with every other visit to Old Trafford, “The Device” got an airing. It occurs to us that we’ve never actually shown you “The Device,” so here’s a picture.
In this shot “The Device” is fulfilling its secondary ‘makeshift table’ function, but you can easily imagine it being deployed for a quadruple carry back from the bar.
“The Device” has been rigid and dependable for its entire 20-year career. It is the Misbah-ul-Haq of pint-carrying contraptions.
Midway through the afternoon, we noticed that there was a permanently non-illuminated square on the big screen. Not only was this distracting for replays when it was often a similar size to the ball, it also raised the distinct possibility of an accidental Hitler whenever there was a close-up.
You can see it looming threateningly in this shot.
Your imagination can do the rest.
Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. If it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. If it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.
January 26, 2017 at 4:09 pm
“The Device” is a phenomenal idea, how do the bar staff react when you ask them to use it, rather than one of their own flimsy devices?
January 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Great report. I may or may not have been there that day, but for fear of inappropriately mentioning the cricket, I have no idea how I could ascertain this for certain. All I can vaguely recall was some form of schoolgirls’ synchronised dance extravaganza held near stand B during one of the interminable intervals?
I’m presuming that YT link is to a Father Ted clip?
January 26, 2017 at 5:31 pm
How does KC’s mum feel about leaving KC and his dad to their own devices? That’s what I want to know.
January 26, 2017 at 6:10 pm
I can assure you Ged that “The Device” has carried an undocumented number of pints for me over the years, in addition to those for KC and Special Correspondent Dad.
January 26, 2017 at 7:57 pm
The tale of “The Device” gets more and more heartwarming with every detail.
January 27, 2017 at 7:45 am
42-year-old Grand Lord Megachief of Gold heading to Lancashire.
http://dlvr.it/NCrm9Z
January 27, 2017 at 7:49 am
Is it Shiv? Is it Shiv?
It’s Shiv!
January 27, 2017 at 9:47 am
The Device is awesome. I notice you’ve been keeping the left side as new, while scuffing up the right side, obviously hoping for a bit of swing later in the day.
Also, why is the Device only being (under) used for a quadruple carry back, when it is clearly capable of a sextuple (which seems more appropriate for cricket)?
January 27, 2017 at 10:19 am
I don’t think ‘They’ will serve you more than 4 beers at once at most cricket grounds, Chuck.
January 27, 2017 at 10:31 am
You need to come to Ireland, AP!
January 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm
Some questions:
1. Given The Device’s obvious similarity to the Macclesfield Fighting Plank, how do you get it past the stewards?
2. Cardboard beer carriers fail because they are trying to be rigid. The
latest designs exploit their inherent flexibility to allow the centre-of-gravity of the beer glass to be below the point at which the glass is held, leading to increased stability and allowing a lower carrying position. Is Special Correspondent Dad working on an upgrade to The Device to incorporate this new technology?
(If the answer to the second question is YES, can I suggest that an old string vest would be both sufficiently flexible AND would maintain the shabby-chic aesthetic of the original.)
3. Are you aware that LCCC is introducing a smartphone app that will allow spectators to order drinks from their seat which will then be delivered by drone, technology that will render both The Device and Legs redundant? Does SCD have an opinion on this?
4. Does SCD have any other opinions on, say, the state of modern cricket, smoothflow beer, Twitter, kids these days, etc?