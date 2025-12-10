The 2019 Ridiculous Ashes (podcast)

2 minute read

It might seem a little odd to be releasing a podcast about a previous ridiculous Ashes series while the current one’s unfolding live. However, we thought the 2019 series would make a nice companion piece… or possibly a welcome distraction.

For those that don’t know, the Ridiculous Ashes podcast involves ranking the silliest moments delivered by each side in each Test to arrive at a ‘ridiculous’ winner for the match and then, off the back of that, also for the series as a whole.

If you’re thinking to yourself, “I thought The Ridiculous Ashes was a book?” Well, you’re not wrong. The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments is available from all good Australian bookshops and just a handful of UK ones because it largely seems to have sold out up here. Hopefully there’ll be more copies available in 2026.

But it’s also a podcast, which is what we’re talking about today.

The 2019 Ashes was obviously a hugely ridiculous series: Handshakegate, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer bowling 97mph, Steve Smith, BEN STOKES, Steve Smith… we could go on, but we’ve rather tired of typing ‘Steve Smith’.

You can find embeds of all the currently live episodes further down this page and we’ll add the final one when it appears.

1st Test

First up, it’s Fortress Edgbaston, where Alex and Dan discuss nefarious handshake schemes, Moeen Ali’s willingness to leave and the improbable rejection of a Steve Waugh game plan.

2nd Test

To Lord’s for Jofra Archer’s helmet-clattering arrival in Test cricket. After shaking off the concussive symptoms of that, we also discuss a myriad of leave variations, as well as overly literal interpretations of like-for-like substitutions.

3rd Test

As with the 1981 Ridiculous Ashes, Alex and Dan are once again off to Headingley for the third Test, an unremarkable match that has mostly been forgotten by all but the most obsessive of cricket fans. Despite this, they uncover some moments of absurdity, including dreadful half-centuries, clumsy, pleading hands, and the many innings moods of Ben Stokes.

4th Test

To Old Trafford for the fourth Test, where Alex and Dan are blown away by the wind, bemused by Ben Stokes’ celebrations and fed up with the relentless antics of Steve Smith. We are England Cricket.

5th Test

Coming soon…

