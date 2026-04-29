Ralphies, Surrey spin and why winning a game is either the best or worst thing you can do in the County Championship

2 minute read

Four weeks into the County Championship and most teams have only played three times. It’s therefore no surprise that four-match Warwickshire find themselves top of the table. They have achieved this after notching one win – exactly the same number as Hampshire, who are bottom.

That isn’t to say that everyone’s off the mark. Surrey, for example, have managed only draws so far having laboured fruitlessly on home pitches that make you think the ground should be renamed The Completely Flat.

Six Surrey batters are averaging over 50 so far this season. Jamie Smith’s 80.20 only gets him to third in that list.

As we’ve said before, a spinner might help. The closest thing they’ve got, Dan Lawrence, is their second-highest wicket-taker with five wickets at 57.60. It’s hard to avoid concluding that a specialist might have achieved more. We have endless time for Dan Lawrence’s bowling, but that doesn’t make him a bowler.

Another Surrey “spin option” boasts their best bowling average though: Ralphie Albert – Jimmy White’s grandson – a young all-rounder who took 3-80 in the only game he’s played.

You don’t get many Ralphies, do you? The only one that immediately springs to mind is Ralphie Cifaretto, the transcendentally objectionable character from the Sopranos, played by Joe Pantoliano.

Joe Pantoliano has apparently appeared in over 150 roles over the course of his career, so we presume he doesn’t always play a titanic wanker. Certainly feels that way though. (See also: The Matrix.)

Surrey host Sussex, who have been winning games, from Friday. It’s Warwickshire’s turn to take a breather this week.