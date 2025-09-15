Are Surrey going to win the County Championship without hitting hundreds, taking wickets or winning games?

2 minute read

The draw is an unloved thing. No-one sings songs about finishing level because you’ve run out of time. You don’t get impassioned speeches of the oeuvre, ‘maybe it’ll rain this afternoon and we’ll get away with this one’. But draws are still important – some years more than others.

Back in April we wondered whether this could be the year someone got close to Warwickshire’s breathtaking 2004 feat of winning the County Championship with just five wins from 16 matches. That kind of a thing is still very much on, you know.

With two games to go, Surrey are one point ahead of Nottinghamshire with just four wins to their name. Excitingly, the two counties play each other this week. The odds are on a draw.

That’s more to do with Surrey than it is with Notts. Trawling through this season’s stats this morning, the main thing that struck us was the contrast in bowling returns.

Nottinghamshire have six bowlers who’ve taken more than 20 wickets this season – Surrey just two. It’s not like those two are roaring away accounting for every opposition batter either. Dan Worrall has taken 28 wickets and Jordan Clark has taken 31.

Those are good but not incredible numbers. Fergus O’Neill has taken 21 for Nottinghamshire and he left the country in April.

In recent years, we’ve frequently described Surrey’s approach as Borg-like with a huge cast of players subbing in and out of the first team, sharing the work. But this isn’t really a case of the wickets being spread around more. Surrey’s bowlers have taken 156 wickets; Notts’ have taken 186.

To put that in context, bottom placed Worcestershire’s bowlers have also taken 186. Most counties’ bowlers have managed 170-odd. The bowlers from almost-as-drawsome Essex (seven draws to Surrey’s eight) have taken 190 wickets. (These figures don’t include run-outs, by the way, but we don’t think that matters. If Surrey had executed 30-40 run-outs this season, we’re pretty sure we’d have heard about it.)

It’s not even like Surrey are batting the opposition into oblivion, as far as we can make out. To revert to the top-of-the-table head-to-head comparison, they’ve collectively scored 10 hundreds and 39 fifties versus 14 hundreds and 31 fifties by Notts’ players.

Surrey v Nottinghamshire is now underway. Brace yourself for lots of 40-odds and a fair number of rain delays.

