The 2019 Ridiculous Ashes was a great Ridiculous Ashes, the 2019 Ridiculous Ashes was a ridiculous Ridiculous Ashes

Steve Smith (via ECB YouTube)

The Ridiculous Ashes has come to an end. There is a victor.

Nonsense talismans, War of the Worlds, side-mounted compound eyes – you can read the fifth Test report written by ourself and Dan Liebke here.

You can also find all five Ridiculous Ashes reports on this page if you’re really in the mood for dicking about and not doing any work today.

Similar deliveries:

  1. The ridiculous, ridiculous, ridiculous third Test
  2. The fourth Test was ridiculous. But exactly how ridiculous?
  3. The second Test was a draw. But was it a ridiculous draw?

September 17, 2019 / / 10 appeals

10 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    September 17, 2019 at 10:07 am

    I’m sorry about veering off-track from the cricketing, but I recently came across something in my beautiful country that would seem to be in line with the whole “ridiculous” theme:

    https://bit.ly/2mkqWiW

    I do hope the subjects enjoy.

    • Ameya

      September 17, 2019 at 11:48 am

      Unfortunately, they had one in Goa 2 or so months ago, so this was not quite the pioneer. Not that I want to hear about a 3rd such competion 😀

  2. Mike

    September 17, 2019 at 11:33 am

    A ridiculous morning in the County Championship.

    I carn’t spake.

    I just want to cry.

  3. Ameya

    September 17, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Not so much ridiculous, but it’s a weird one that in a bowler – dominated phase of Test cricket, Pat Cummins is the world’s no. 1. Perhaps saying, that if a relatively mediocre bowler keeps coming at you, batsmen these days don’t have a plan B.

  4. Chuck

    September 17, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Great series, that Ridiculous Ashes thing. Best thing since the bestial roars of Laurence Elderbrook last graced these virtual pages.

  5. Bail-out

    September 17, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    I really liked it but as a format change, shouldn’t the Ridiculous Ashes be decided on a Tests won basis, rather than on total points scored? We don’t calculate the winner of the Actual Ashes by totting up the runs and wickets from all five matches. Might keep things more tense if one side has some narrow wins and the other has some big wins early in the series.

  6. Edwardian

    September 17, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Smith’s face in the photo. George Dawes meets Vito Corleone?

