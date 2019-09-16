Is the Oval Test the most maudlin of all the Tests?

Marcus Harris plays a textbook forward defensive (via YouTube)

People often talk about the 2005 Oval Test match as being the climax of the series, but really emotions peaked earlier when the action was wedded to the promise of more to come. We enjoyed the drama of that final match, but it was drama tainted with sadness. All good things come to an end and this was the end. The end of the series. The end of summer. The end of cricket as a properly televised summer sport.

The fifth Test of 2019 brought a similar feel. But that’s okay. What is life about if not making a wild headlong rush through the fun stuff, completely and utterly failing to take it all in properly?

There’s a gap now for England fans and gaps are good and important and necessary. Do all your DIY and shopping and house moves in the next few weeks. Try to make sure you’ve not got too much on in late November when the Test team yawns and stretches in New Zealand.

There are still fragments of 2019 Ashes to come too. Our report on the Fifth Ridiculous Ashes Test (which we've just realised somehow doesn't mention Joe Denly) should be up on Cricket 365 later today or tomorrow and then the second issue of King Cricket's Edge, our fortnightly email, will go out on Wednesday with a heavy Ashes flavour.