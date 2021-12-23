The 2021 Festivus holding page: The Boxing Day Tests and ancient Ashes

A few years ago we hit on a suitably half-arsed approach to covering the Boxing Day Tests. We flag what matches are taking place in advance, wish everyone a happy Festivus and then leave you all to cobble together a kind of fragmentary, disjointed log of any major developments in the comments section.

We find this works quite well.

You may disagree, but it’s our website.

The 2021 Boxing Day Tests

Australia v England from 11.30pm Christmas Day (UK time)

South Africa v India from 8am Boxing Day

Assuming you’ve successfully killed most of your recent memories by the time the first one begins, that’s a pretty appealing line-up.

Here are our predictions:

Drama!

Emotions!

Glory!

Turmoil!

Otherwise dry turkey sandwiches that are hugely elevated by the simple addition of melted cheese!

Probably mostly just the turmoil though.

More Ashes. Different Ashes. Old Ashes.

If you find yourself at a loose end at all, here’s the fifth and final episode of the latest series of The Ridiculous Ashes, which looks at the 2009 Oval Test that featured Jonathan Trott’s first Test hundred, Jimmy Anderson’s first Test duck and some elite commentary nonsense from Shane Warne.

If you’re at an even looser end, you can find the rest of the series (as well as links to Series 1 and 2) here.

Happy Festivus.

