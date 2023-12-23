The 2023 Festivus holding page: The Boxing Day Tests

< 1 minute read

If you don’t know our approach to covering the Boxing Day Tests, it involves listing what matches are taking place, wishing everyone a happy Festivus and then buggering off. In previous years, you, the readership, have boldly stepped into the breach and highlighted all the interesting cricket in the comments section.

We quite enjoy stepping back and being a reader of the site for these few days. As our future comments below will no doubt highlight, you wouldn’t be getting anything sensible out of us anyway.

So what are we looking at this year?

The Boxing Day Tests

Australia v Pakistan from 11.30pm Christmas Day (UK time)

South Africa v India from 8.30am Boxing Day

Of the two, South Africa v India feels the more intriguing. India won the 2021 Boxing Day Test last time they toured, but then lost the next two Tests, both of which were serious tussles. It was a very good series that threw up some really interesting talking points.

At least at the outset, that one feels like it could be quite a balanced contest. Australia v Pakistan, in contrast, feels anything of the sort. Pakistan have now lost 15 Tests in a row in Australia. The flipside to that, we suppose, is that if they do actually manage to achieve a position of dominance, that would be a very interesting thing indeed.

Let the cricket and overeating begin!

Happy Festivus everybody. As ever, don’t hold back during The Airing of Grievances.

