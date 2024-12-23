The 2024 Festivus holding page: The Boxing Day Tests

No idea why artificial intelligence saw fit to make our Festivus cricket image so UK-centric, but who are we – a mere human – to question its wisdom. It’s trawled through and exploited far more intellectual property than we ever will.
To very quickly bring you up to speed on the purpose of this annual page: We can’t really be bothered writing anything at this time of year, so we lazily post an article flagging that fact. You, the readership, are then invited to do our work for us in the comments section.
As a seasonal coping mechanism, it’s probably past its peak. Most websites’ commenting volumes have declined a little since social media became such a big thing. Those sites are transient and susceptible to implosion though, so we may as well keep doing this. Not much point having your own website and then inviting people to post on someone else’s.
The Boxing Day Tests
- Australia v India from 11.30pm Christmas Day (UK time)
- South Africa v Pakistan from 8am Boxing Day
- Zimbabwe v Afghanistan from 8am Boxing Day
Obviously Australia v India is the most high profile here. We’re particularly interested to see how batting goes for both teams. Australia’s batters are knocking on a bit, so current frailties seem a bit more significant. After three Test matches, only one of the top six (Travis Head) is averaging more than 25. The selectors have responded by dropping their youngest batter, Nathan McSweeney (25), for an even younger one, Sam Konstas (19).
Not that India are looking miles better. Despite hitting a hundred, Virat Kohli is still only averaging 31.50, while Rohit Sharma has only managed 19 runs in three innings, despite batting away from the new ball.
Over at SuperSport Park, we imagine South Africa’s strapping boys will achieve the somewhat bizarre feat of diminishing the World Test Championship by not really bothering with a tour of New Zealand earlier in the year before easily qualifying for the final.
Zimbabwe v Afghanistan? A rare red ball outing for both sides. So that’s nice.
Happy Festivus! Why not go in extra hard in The Airing of Grievances this year.
Sign up for the email so you get the next article whenever we see fit to turn up again.
10 comments
Ooft. It hurts a bit to see AI art here. Same when Dan Liebke went big into it on Bluesky. I know you don’t do requests yer Maj, but is there any chance we could never see it again here ever?
Up for Zim vs. Afg, really glad for Zimbabwe to get a Test outing.
Surely it’s how you use it that counts? Dan’s weird family Christmas AI image is one of the funniest things we’ve seen this year.
https://newsletter.liebcricket.com/
I’m not a professional artist myself, so I won’t outright disagree. I only know that it takes money away from artists when that’s a viable alternative option (I appreciate it isn’t here) and has a disproportionate environmental impact when it doesn’t.
Also the current UK governmental suggestion that
corporatecopyright law be waived for generative AI benefits is a shitshow, which is slightly separate but still warrants mentioning I feel.
COPYRIGHT. *Copyright* law.
I’d bemoan the site’s lack of an edit function if I didn’t know it was all on me.
Ah, we’ll sort that for you.
Parallel to this, it has to be said that AI is proving extraordinarily bad for those who write for the web too – although Google’s ‘AI overview’ results are so infamously unreliable that hopefully people will vote with their mouse fingers and they’ll be shown less and less frequently.
I don’t use Google but I am aware that blind application of genAI is screwing over all kinds of art on the ‘net – and of course this site counts. Happily I already have it bookmarked.
Meanwhile my search engine of choice is increasingly adding AI-enabled functionality, which is definitely what their users want. Sigh.
We would however agree that the sizeable chunk of time we spent sifting through countless images of the letter X in toilets will never be recovered and possibly wasn’t well spent.
Textbook Airing of Grievances.
Quite. Let the grievances rain down on all!
imdoingmypart.gif