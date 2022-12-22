The 2022 Festivus holding page: The Boxing Day Tests

2 minute read

A few years ago we hit on a characteristically half-arsed approach to covering the Boxing Day Tests. We flag what matches are taking place in advance, wish everyone a happy Festivus and then cross our fingers and hope that something passing for informative reportage materialises in the comments section.

It generally does.

So what are we looking at this year?

The Boxing Day Tests

Bangladesh v India is actually already underway

Australia v South Africa from 11.30pm Christmas Day (these are UK times)

Pakistan v New Zealand from 5am Boxing Day

It looks like Bangladesh v India will probably be over by Boxing Day, but it’s still eligible for discussion on this page because we sure as Shiv ain’t going to write any more articles in the coming days.

The game at the MCG will be an interesting one because the first Test was an absolute shoot-out, Australia romping to their fourth innings target of 35 for the loss of only four wickets. Their first innings 218 was by the far the biggest innings of the match.

Pakistan v New Zealand we don’t really know what to make of. The home team have just lost 3-0 to England, but that didn’t seem normal and they mostly played well. New Zealand, meanwhile, have a new Test captain, Tim Southee, who will be without two of his main seamers, Trent Boult (didn’t want to tour) and Kyle Jamieson (injured). Ajaz Patel – who’s bowled all of two overs since the Test against India when he took all 10 wickest in an innings – will presumably get through a bit more bowling.

Happy Festivus everybody. Don’t hold back during The Airing of Grievances.

We do a weekly email if you’re not a huge fan but kind of want to keep an eye on us. You can sign up for The King Cricket Weekly Wrap here.