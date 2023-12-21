That part of the 1981 Ashes no-one talks about so much – it’s Tavaré time!

< 1 minute read

Roll up, roll up for the fifth and somehow not final Test of the 1981 Ridiculous Ashes. This one’s got Chris Tavaré in it, failing to keep pace with Geoff Boycott as the Yorkshireman tore along at just under two an over.

It wasn’t just Boycott who outscored Tavaré in a partnership, of course. England’s latest number three batted so long and so slowly that pretty much everyone got an opportunity.

One player to achieve the feat was – get this – Ian Botham, who played what was in some respects a better innings than his more famous one from earlier in the series, at Headingley.

The match was also notable for two striking debuts: Mike Whitney, who apparently went on to become a referee in Australia’s version of Gladiators; and Paul Allott, who did something very unusual when he was bowling, which you’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out about. (Ha-haa! You can’t get out of it now. We have suckered you in with some classic listenbait!)

