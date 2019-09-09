The fourth Test was ridiculous. But exactly how ridiculous?

And which team was the more ridiculous of the two?

Find out here, in the latest edition of Liebke and Bowden’s Ridiculous Ashes.

Just some of the things you will find:

  • Time travel
  • Channel Nine
  • Tony Soprano
  • The blanketing of vans
  • Cricket

Similar deliveries:

  1. The ridiculous, ridiculous, ridiculous third Test
  2. The second Test was a draw. But was it a ridiculous draw?
  3. Forget the “official” result – England have actually taken an early lead

September 9, 2019

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Stuart Broad is a shenanigan superhero

2 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    September 9, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Dan actually means the non-Abelian group — and he means multiplication not addition. You see, in these theories the operation of multiplication is not commutative: a*b is not the same as b*a.

    I might have missed Dan’s point though which was something about Steve Waugh or someone.

    Also, the name “Liebke and Bowden” is crying out for a much-awaited sitcom that ends up getting canceled after one season.

    Reply
  2. King Cricket (Post author)

    September 9, 2019 at 10:14 am

    Starring Brian Blessed and Patrick Stewart.

    Reply

