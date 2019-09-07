Stuart Broad is a shenanigan superhero

Really, with hindsight, they should have protected Jason Roy from the new ball by hiding him at two. Batting at four in England’s second innings, he took strike before Joe Denly, the man who replaced him as opener.

It was a bad end to a bad day from England. Fortunately, bad days from England can actually be quite entertaining because bad days tend to mean even more shenanigans from Stuart Broad than usual.

Earlier this week we wrote a piece for Cricket 365 about Stuart Broad, his shenanigans and his superpowers.