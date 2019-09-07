Stuart Broad is a shenanigan superhero

Really, with hindsight, they should have protected Jason Roy from the new ball by hiding him at two. Batting at four in England’s second innings, he took strike before Joe Denly, the man who replaced him as opener.
It was a bad end to a bad day from England. Fortunately, bad days from England can actually be quite entertaining because bad days tend to mean even more shenanigans from Stuart Broad than usual.
Earlier this week we wrote a piece for Cricket 365 about Stuart Broad, his shenanigans and his superpowers.
September 7, 2019 at 7:57 pm
I couldn’t see Broad and Anderson playing a full part in this Ashes series, to be honest. Happy to be proven partially right by Jimmy, but so much more happy to be proven wrong by Broad. Superhero.
September 7, 2019 at 9:03 pm
All that, and the cask ale bar ran out of Dizzy Blonde by lunch as well. Truly, a difficult day of cricket.
September 7, 2019 at 9:43 pm
By lunch?
By lunch!?
September 7, 2019 at 9:03 pm
It’s all down to No Pants.