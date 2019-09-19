Stuart Broad v David Warner

Today on Cricket 365, we’re asking (and then answering) the question, ‘Which of Stuart Broad’s seven David Warner dismissals was the most enjoyable and why?’
Here’s a link to the article so that you can easily find and then read it.
September 19, 2019 at 11:05 am
Ah science. Mockery is OK, but quantitative mockery is the next level.
I would say that my favourite is 3rd Test, 2nd innings. This is because of the sheer distance by which he missed the ball. This was a player that wasn’t just out of form, but appeared to have completely forgotten how to play cricket. 10/10
My next most favourite is the first one, because his refusal to review shows a player who has absolutely no idea where his stumps are. At heart, all batsmen at all levels of cricket know that a) they are the best batsman in the team, and b) that today is their day. Getting out for 6 is therefore a travesty of natural justice. But for that gangling ape running in, this innings would have been talked about for years to come. Wisden would have run an article on it. Hence it is instinctual for a batsman to review unless being out is a cast-iron certainty. In Warner’s mind, the ball was obliterating leg stump, possibly even middle. His sense of where his stumps were was wrong by at least six inches, maybe a foot. 10/10
After that it’s all just Warner getting out for next to nothing. 10/10
September 19, 2019 at 1:04 pm
Interesting analysis here: https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/27648720/how-good-kohli-smith-williamson-root-occupying-crease.
Love how Warner doesn’t even feature (there is analysis that includes other batsmen, but the only Aussie batsmen that even show up on it are Shaun Marsh and Usman Khwaja).