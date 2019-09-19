Stuart Broad v David Warner

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner (via ECB video)

Today on Cricket 365, we’re asking (and then answering) the question, ‘Which of Stuart Broad’s seven David Warner dismissals was the most enjoyable and why?’

Here’s a link to the article so that you can easily find and then read it.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Stuart Broad snatches the all-rounder baton off Andrew Flintoff
  2. Why David Warner doesn’t do ‘reading’
  3. It’s a fine line between love and hate for David Warner

September 19, 2019 / / 2 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
2019 Ashes Worst XI – who gets into our composite team?

Hey you!


If you can't really be bothered checking King Cricket for updates, then why not let us come to you...


Get the email (this is the best option)


On Twitter


On Facebook

2 Appeals

  1. Bert

    September 19, 2019 at 11:05 am

    Ah science. Mockery is OK, but quantitative mockery is the next level.

    I would say that my favourite is 3rd Test, 2nd innings. This is because of the sheer distance by which he missed the ball. This was a player that wasn’t just out of form, but appeared to have completely forgotten how to play cricket. 10/10

    My next most favourite is the first one, because his refusal to review shows a player who has absolutely no idea where his stumps are. At heart, all batsmen at all levels of cricket know that a) they are the best batsman in the team, and b) that today is their day. Getting out for 6 is therefore a travesty of natural justice. But for that gangling ape running in, this innings would have been talked about for years to come. Wisden would have run an article on it. Hence it is instinctual for a batsman to review unless being out is a cast-iron certainty. In Warner’s mind, the ball was obliterating leg stump, possibly even middle. His sense of where his stumps were was wrong by at least six inches, maybe a foot. 10/10

    After that it’s all just Warner getting out for next to nothing. 10/10

    Reply
  2. Aditya

    September 19, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Interesting analysis here: https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/27648720/how-good-kohli-smith-williamson-root-occupying-crease.

    Love how Warner doesn’t even feature (there is analysis that includes other batsmen, but the only Aussie batsmen that even show up on it are Shaun Marsh and Usman Khwaja).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

Manifesto

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑