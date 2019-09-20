Video: A new angle on a perfectly normal Steve Smith defensive stroke

Bert sent us this rather wonderful footage of Steve Smith safely countering a Jofra Archer short ball at Old Trafford.
It was shot by Bert’s Australian mate, “so technically the copyright is now owned by the Queen.”
Bert said he had a word with the Queen and it’s fine for us to publish it.
September 20, 2019 at 11:15 am
Given the news this week, you might want to think again about revealing the detail of private conversations with Her Majesty.
September 20, 2019 at 11:31 am
Superb technique. Look at the high knee, the straight-to-moderate chest, head directly over the chin, eyes in situ. It’s as if the coaching manual had become bored with sitting around on a shelf and decided to come out and bat itself. Flawless.
September 20, 2019 at 11:32 am
Did Her Maj categorically grant permission for her video to be used or did she merely “raise an eyebrow, even you know a quarter of an inch…nothing improper…”?
We, the people, should be told.
September 20, 2019 at 12:05 pm
You the people don’t deserve to be told.
September 20, 2019 at 12:26 pm
If, indeed, anybody commenting here is actually a real person. I mean, where’s the proof?
September 20, 2019 at 12:47 pm
This is when we find out that we’re all just bots created by KC to give him some company on his site.
The twist at the end is that KC’s a bot too, natch.