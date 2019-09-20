Video: A new angle on a perfectly normal Steve Smith defensive stroke

Bert sent us this rather wonderful footage of Steve Smith safely countering a Jofra Archer short ball at Old Trafford.

It was shot by Bert’s Australian mate, “so technically the copyright is now owned by the Queen.”

Bert said he had a word with the Queen and it’s fine for us to publish it.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Video: Steve Smith tries to counter Wriddiham Saha’s ball-delving
  2. Video: The Barmy Army goad Steve Smith about his use of DRS
  3. What do you make of Steve Smith’s batting?

6 Appeals

  1. Sam

    September 20, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Given the news this week, you might want to think again about revealing the detail of private conversations with Her Majesty.

    Reply
  2. Bert

    September 20, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Superb technique. Look at the high knee, the straight-to-moderate chest, head directly over the chin, eyes in situ. It’s as if the coaching manual had become bored with sitting around on a shelf and decided to come out and bat itself. Flawless.

    Reply
  3. Ged

    September 20, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Did Her Maj categorically grant permission for her video to be used or did she merely “raise an eyebrow, even you know a quarter of an inch…nothing improper…”?

    We, the people, should be told.

    Reply

