Steve Smith, legs ajar, losing his wicket (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, Australia v England

This is how it definitely started: Chris Woakes bowled a short slower ball. Steve Smith missed the pull and bodied it down the leg-side. He tried to run a leg bye.

This how it definitely continued: Jos Buttler scuttled round to the ball, shedding a glove as he went, scooped it up and threw.

This is how it definitely finished: The ball passed between Steve Smith’s legs, hit the stumps and he was run out.

Now here’s what we don’t know and what we absolutely need to know: Did Jos Buttler call the nutmeg? Did he follow schoolboy sporting protocol and shout “Megs!”

Because if he didn’t, we’d be kind of disgusted and maybe don’t even want England to win the World Cup any more. That’s how serious this is.