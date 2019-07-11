Who had the strongest emotional reaction to Jason Roy’s dismissal?

Jason Roy missing it (via BBC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, Australia v England

Don’t know if you heard, but England hammerthrashed Australia in the World Cup semi-final today.

A World Cup semi-final is an emotional thing and a hammerthrashing like this is even more emotional still.

The most emotional moment came when England’s Jason Roy was given out. Many people were involved. Let’s try and work out who was most emotional about it?

The Australia players

When you get someone out, it’s almost always a very emotional thing. However, while this was a big wicket in a World Cup semi-final, Australia were already highly likely to lose by this point, so they didn’t feel as strongly about it as they otherwise might have done.

Jason Roy’s wicket wasn’t a thing that made the Australia players think, “This is match-turning.” It was more like a thing where if they subsequently took a bunch more wickets, they’d later think, “That wicket earlier on turned out to be match-turning with hindsight.” We’re sure you’ll agree, that kind of thought is unlikely to elicit quite the same emotional response.

The Australia players did have a secondary emotional response though. They also felt slightly irritated when Jason Roy didn’t want to walk off the pitch.

Emotion rating: 6/10

Jonny Bairstow

A little earlier in England’s innings, Jonny Bairstow had been given out. Even though he was very clearly completely out, he decided to use England’s one review because he apparently thought that through magic there was maybe some way he might not be out.

Turned out Jonny Bairstow was indeed completely out and England then had no more reviews to use because you don’t let people who review dismissals like Jonny Bairstow’s have more than one review because otherwise the game would take an eternity.

The TV coverage showed that Jason Roy was very definitely not out and Jason Roy made it very clear that he would very much like to have reviewed the decision. Jonny Bairstow may well have felt a certain amount of guilt about this and guilty is a very powerful emotion.

Emotion rating: 7/10

Jason Roy

Upon being given out, Jason Roy had what can only be described as a mega-strop. He made a disbelieving face at the umpires. He ‘remonstrated’. He said things. He swished his bat.

Jason Roy was a very, very unhappy man.

Not being unable to review what was pretty clearly a full-on wrong decision was very frustrating for Roy, but somewhere in the back of his mind a very small part of him may have acknowledged that he was right there when Jonny Bairstow had said, “Should I review this?” and he had utterly failed to say, “You’re having a laugh, aren’t you?”

Emotion rating: 9/10

Umpire Dharmasena

Have you ever done something moronically stupid that has massively upset someone? Let’s say you pulled out of a junction having somehow not seen an oncoming vehicle and the driver had to do an emergency stop.

They’re angry. They’re super-angry. They’re enraged and it’s completely justified. This incident was 100 per cent your fault and you’re a complete dick. All you can really do in this situation is just have them be angry at you until they run out of anger and eventually drive away again.

That is a horrible feeling; that feeling that someone is hugely, unnecessarily emotional and it’s wholly your fault. That is basically how umpire Dharmasena must have felt after seeing his dismissal finger rise in front of his face when Jason Roy hadn’t hit the ball.

Just put yourself in umpire Dharmasena’s position. As Jason Roy threshes around, his dreams of a megafun World Cup hundred lying in shards around him, you realise this shouldn’t have happened and that the only reason it has happened is because of you. Then you realise millions of people are watching and they think you’re a complete tool.

Jason’s not getting any less angry. The crowd aren’t happy. You can feel your stomach ferreting around for a way to get out of your body. And then you realise you have to carry on doing this decision-making-in-front-of-millions-of-people thing for a couple more hours yet.

Emotion rating: 10/10