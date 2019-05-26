Still taken from Sky Sports

Jason Roy is originally from South Africa and he hits the ball very hard. The similarities with Kevin Pietersen don’t end there either – he also has the same shaped mouth.

There the similarities pretty much do end. The noteworthy ones anyway.

There are two versions of Jason Roy and England’s World Cup hopes to a great extent hinge on which one turns up.

Jason Roy 1 is a man who hits the ball back past the bowler and scores very quickly without any real effort.

Jason Roy 2 makes a great deal of effort to score quickly via all sorts of different shots, very few of them back past the bowler.

Jason Roy 2 generally gets out a lot.

Here is an incredible catch that Jason Roy once took off a truly filth delivery.

Let us tell you about the other members of England’s World Cup squad