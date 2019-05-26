Joe Root (via ECB YouTube)

Joe Root is the boring one who is Test captain who makes chanceless hundreds at quicker than a run a ball. 50-over cricket makes no sense any more.

Joe Root’s job is to bat sensibly, taking very few risks, so that everyone else can bat like nutcases. There is every chance that he will hit a hundred and not actually appear in the highlights. His job is to be so reliable that England have a nice big vat of terrible decision-making that the other batsmen can dip into without losing the match.

Root might bowl a bit too. Bit of spin. It used to be just finger spin but he’s inexplicably started bowling a leg break as well, almost as if to say: “Don’t rely on me. I’m not holding a bat, so I don’t have to be responsible now.”

Final important thing to note: they’re not booing him; that’s just how you chant ‘Root’.

