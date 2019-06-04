Joe Root: the most boring one-day batsman in the world

Joe Root (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 6, England v Pakistan

Joe Root is an incredibly skilful batsman, but let’s be honest: we’ve all got the gist now.

We all know what immaculate strokeplay looks like, Joe. We all know you can find a run off every kind of delivery imaginable. No-one’s impressed. Well, no, that’s not true – we’re all impressed; we’re just not very interested.

Another of Root’s great qualities is that he doesn’t make mistakes very often. Great stuff, Joe. Real spectacular stuff. Let’s see how much calm, sensible decision-making makes it into the highlights. Let’s drop Jos Buttler’s ramp shot and a fired-up Wahab Riaz tearing in with his mad old man hair flapping in the breeze and include a bit more risk-free accumulation in their place, eh?

We wrote about this phenomenon in our latest piece for Cricket 365, but there’s another angle on the whole thing that we didn’t explore there.

Can a chanceless run-a-ball hundred cost your side the match these days? And if so, how bonkers is that?