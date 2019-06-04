Shakib Al Hasan: the best cricketer in the world

Shakib Al Hasan (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 5, Bangladesh v South Africa

Plenty going on, but we can’t leave the performance of our old friend – our very old friend – Shakib al Hasan unremarked-upon.

A few double-jointed forced edges through third man, a wild flapped hook or two and our man had anchored his way to 75 off 84 balls.

He then whirred one into Aiden Markram’s stumps and businessliked his way to 1-50. Bangladesh won.

This is why we said Shakib was just about the finest shoe we’ve ever owned.

Best cricketer in the world and we won’t be reconsidering that until slightly later this afternoon at the very earliest.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Shakib al Hasan is the best all-rounder in one-day internationals
  2. Shakib al Hasan’s first proper hundred
  3. Shakib Al Hasan’s first Test hundred

June 4, 2019 / / 4 appeals

Bangladesh

Previous post
Steve Smith: the most despicable cricketer in the entire world

World Cup


Let us tell you about England's World Cup squad and strategy


Here's where you can catch highlights, plus the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch it live



Easy ways to follow this website


Get the email


On Twitter


On Facebook

4 Appeals

  1. Mike

    June 4, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    South Africa’s world cup, meanwhile, continues to go not all that well with the loss of Steyn to add to that of Ngidi. At least they can finally shake off that perennial chokers tag by, err, never even being in contention.

    Reply
    • Bail-out

      June 4, 2019 at 2:55 pm

      Anyone know why they’ve changed colour for this World Cup? I’m finding it disconcerting. When they play Australia does one side need to put on an “away” strip?

      Reply
  2. Bail-out

    June 4, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Does anyone know why Bangladesh used to produce so many left arm spinners? Maybe still does? At one point they would, if my memory does not fail me, regularly pick from about four SLAs in their squad. Are there more left-handed people there? Do people just regularly use both hands for everyday tasks and develop a degree of ambidexterity? Were all the boys trying to emulate a famous SLA hero? Something about the pitches suiting that style?

    Reply
  3. A P Webster

    June 4, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Nabi, Shakib…. this is what the World Cup is supposed to be about. It will be a real shame if the ICC continue to limit the number of teams involved and South Africa the smaller nations miss out on the chance to be involved.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑