Steve Smith: the most despicable cricketer in the entire world

Steve Smith (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 4, Afghanistan v Australia

Steve Smith is many things to many people. To us, he’s the most despicable cricketer in the entire world. You probably think it’s the sandpaper thing. Or maybe you think it’s the lying about sandpaper thing.

Let us tell you right now: it’s neither of those things.

Steve Smith is a man whose lust for batting has resulted in some extraordinarily major character defects. All that time he’s spent honing his demented technique is time he hasn’t spent learning how to be a half-decent person.

You’re thinking of the sandpaper again, but it barely warrants a podium position. Here are two things that are infinitely worse than the sandpaper.

First, the most sickening lack of empathy we’ve ever heard about.

Matt Renshaw was playing cricket for Australia when he was struck down by a bout of the wild shits. As he was running off the pitch because he was about to smear his undercrackers in front of millions of people, Smith stopped him and made him come back and speak to the umpires.

Renshaw said: “He’s like, ‘what are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘mate, I need to go to the toilet’, and he’s like, ‘no, no, no, come back with me.’”

That’s just inhuman. But it gets worse. Today Steve Smith ran out Mohammad Nabi.