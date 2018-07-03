The Steve Smith headline generator

Steve Smith was spotted having a beer in New York last week. Several newspapers ran really stupid stories about it with really stupid headlines. We were going to write about the stupidest one but then we forgot what it was and they also deleted the story.

Fortunately, we’ve now remembered, allowing this website to live up to its unwritten tagline: “Yesterday’s news… today!”

A whole family of newspapers headlined their stories: Disgraced Smith a sad sight drinking alone in New York

Based on this, we have devised The Steve Smith Headline Generator.

It goes like this…

Disgraced Smith a sad sight [doing what] [where]

That’s it. It’s that simple and it works for pretty much anything.

Some fictional examples:

  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight reading his phone at the airport
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight watching a film at the cinema
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight scratching his nose in a post office queue
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight eating a pizza in a pizzeria
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight putting rubbish in a bin in the central business district
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight doing a bit of a half-run quick step thing while crossing a road in the South of France
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight swimming in the Ionian sea
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight speaking to the media at a press conference
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight pushing away photographers on his doorstep
  • Disgraced Smith a sad sight sleeping in his bed

17 Appeals

  1. TheSmudge

    July 3, 2018 at 10:46 am

    If he returned to Newlands:

    Disgraced Smith a sad sight looking sad at disgrace site

    Reply
  2. patrick

    July 3, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Disgraced Smith is pretty good cricketer name.

    Reply
  3. TheSmudge

    July 3, 2018 at 11:07 am

    This is just begging for Bert to produce one which is a pithy, yet apt, cryptic crossword clue

    Reply
  4. Bail-out

    July 3, 2018 at 11:26 am

    The brilliance and genius of the original headline is that anything that fills in the gap now seems tawdry and pathetic.

    Disgraced Smith a sad sight donating to charity fully-clothed.

    Reply
  5. Fried

    July 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    That reminds me of when Ben Stokes was in disgrace for a few days, I read a story about how he was seen smoking a cigarette, with a blurry picture of him smoking a cigarette under the headline “Ben Stokes pictured smoking a cigarette” or similar. He then became a hero again shortly afterwards and everyone quickly forgot about this sad incident.

    Reply
    • Bail-out

      July 3, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      The interesting thing about the phrasing is that it suggests the newsworthiness of the story lies in the “picturing” rather than in the thing being pictured.

      “Stokes smokes cigarette” – boooring, that’s just some stuff that happened to someone once, y’know?

      “Stokes pictured smoking cigarette” – HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

      Reply
  6. Ged

    July 3, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    It’s a bit of a “cricketer spotted” template in a way.

    So the reports could do with a bit of additional minutiae. Eg “Smith was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and drinking his beer from a long glass”.

    Reply
  7. Ged

    July 3, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    It’s a bit of a “cricketer spotted” template in a way.

    So the reports could do with a bit of additional minutiae. Eg “Smith was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and drinking his beer from a long glass”.

    Reply
  8. Ged

    July 3, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    I’d also like to report that I went to New York when I was Steve Smith’s age and had an absolutely wonderful time there, notwithstanding occasionally having a quiet drink in a bar on my own.

    I wasn’t disgraced, though.

    Reply
  9. Ameya

    July 3, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    England, welcome to KL Rahul.

    Reply
  10. Ameya

    July 3, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Also, I would love to not play Kuldeep and Chahal at all in these limited overs series. Unleash them on on England directly in the World Cup.

    Reply

