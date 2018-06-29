A(nother) call for more downtime

Photo by Sarah Ansell

For players mostly, but also for fans.

Our latest Wisden piece delves into how Jonathan Trott went from his normal run-gathering self in early 2013 to down and out by the end of the year. It also takes a quick look at how his Warwickshire team-mate ended up worn down by international cricket by his early-30s.

It also highlights that 2021 schedule we were on about the other day.

Similar deliveries:

  1. People are streaming live cricket online via Kodi
  2. ITV4 are showing highlights of the Bangladesh v England Test matches
  3. Travelling without wheels
  4. How did Warwickshire win the 2012 County Championship?
  5. Turns out AB de Villiers is rubbish at T20 cricket

June 29, 2018 / / 4 appeals

England cricket news

Previous post
How about a nine-ball over? Would that be too much for a fast bowler?

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

4 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    June 29, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Oh come on, I just finished commenting on the last post. We are not robots, you know? We cannot just go from blogpost to blogpost without rest.

    Reply
  2. Sam

    June 29, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I’m far too busy to read that article. Just give us the gist.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑