A(nother) call for more downtime

For players mostly, but also for fans.
Our latest Wisden piece delves into how Jonathan Trott went from his normal run-gathering self in early 2013 to down and out by the end of the year. It also takes a quick look at how his Warwickshire team-mate ended up worn down by international cricket by his early-30s.
It also highlights that 2021 schedule we were on about the other day.
June 29, 2018 at 9:59 am
Oh come on, I just finished commenting on the last post. We are not robots, you know? We cannot just go from blogpost to blogpost without rest.
June 29, 2018 at 12:36 pm
I’m far too busy to read that article. Just give us the gist.
June 29, 2018 at 1:10 pm
Humans wind down, they don’t switch off. There’s no time for this in 2021, so some players will probably go a bit bonkers.
June 29, 2018 at 7:33 pm
Ian Bell should still be playing for England.