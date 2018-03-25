Australia have been caught ball-tampering. But what was the worst aspect? And what was the funniest?

Well this is very much hilarious but also reprehensible because saying the second bit is part of the unwritten contract we have all entered into as cricket fans.
Australia have been caught ball-tampering, a simple statement that doesn’t really do justice to all that’s happened and how people have reacted to it.
Australia planned to tamper with the ball, tampered with the ball, attempted to cover-up tampering with the ball and then, once they were flat out of options, admitted tampering with the ball and claimed it would never happen again (good luck taking 20 wickets in your next home Test match, lads).
It’s all a bit sordid. Let’s try and work out which was the worst bit (and also which was the funniest).
Altering the condition of the ball
The kind of cheating where you subsequently have to be incredibly skilful for it to actually have an impact is not, in our eyes, the world’s greatest crime.
The written law is that cricketers can only polish the ball. The unwritten law is pretty much: “Just don’t get caught, okay, because then we all have to feign outrage.”
Different people are happy with different things when it comes to ball “maintenance”. There will never be agreement, so the unwritten law becomes the pragmatic solution. Vithushan Ehantharajah wrote a truly excellent piece about reverse swing for The Cricket Monthly that features many of the common techniques. (In the lower leagues, a team-mate of Special Correspondent Dad’s used to apply lip balm to his trousers so that shining resulted in a sort of veneer.)
Surreptitiously altering the condition of the ball is like the ‘sticky bottle’ or ‘magic spanner’ in cycling, where a rider gets assistance from a team car under the guise of doing something else. There are circumstances where these things are considered okay and circumstances where they’re considered not okay. You do them at your own risk and if you cross the line, you just have to accept that everyone’s going to rip into you.
Verdict: Not the worst bit.
The rank incompetence
We don’t know whether it’s the worst aspect of this incident, but the Australians’ ball-tampering incompetence is certainly the funniest aspect. We’ll say that now. No real need to compare it the others.
Let’s first deal with the methodology. This is what Cameron Bancroft used on the ball.
Looks like sandpaper, doesn’t it? Looks pretty much exactly like sandpaper. That’s certainly what everyone instantly assumed.
But, no, it was not sandpaper. According to Bancroft: “We had a discussion during the break and I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from rough patches on the wicket to change the ball condition.”
Cameron Bancroft did not bring sandpaper onto the field of play to use on the ball. What he did was infinitely stupider than that. What Cameron Bancroft did was bring some raw materials onto the field of play with which to manufacture some sandpaper and THEN he used it on the ball.
Compounding this, he added: “Obviously it didn’t work, the umpires didn’t see it change the way the ball was behaving or how it looked or anything like that.”
So to run through the whole thing: Australia went to incredibly great lengths to try and alter the condition of the ball by manufacturing homemade sandpaper in full view of about 100 cameras and then they used it in full view of about 100 cameras and it didn’t work.
As risk-reward goes, that is not a great ratio.
Verdict: Not the worst bit.
The cover-up
Footage of an incident of cheating has been played on the big screen at the ground and obviously also broadcast around the world. Darren Lehmann thinks he’s probably the only one who’s spotted it though so he gets a message to the player responsible and lets him know.
Bancroft sneaks the offending material into his pants.
Now no-one will ever know!
‘Yes, yes, it was definitely this completely different bit of material that I was using,’ he told the umpires.
After he later came clean, Steve Smith said the plan was hatched by “the leadership group” but also informed the press that he was “not naming names.”
Verdict: Pretty bad.
The hypocrisy
Australia have in recent years very much positioned themselves as the moral arbiters of the game. As a rule of thumb, everything they do is fine and anything anyone else does crosses the line.
Darren Lehmann, in particular, has been roaming the world like some sort of sporting morality consultant, delivering lectures on what is and isn’t acceptable in cricket. More than that, in fact – like a judge, handing out verdicts and recommending sentences.
The whole time he’s been doing this, he – and everyone else in the team – has been going on and on and on about how the team plays hard but fair. There are so many quotes making reference to ‘the line’ and Australia’s respect for it that we honestly can’t pick out a favourite.
Verdict: This is probably the worst bit. It’s like the Team Sky thing, if you’ve been following that story (here’s a breakdown of it if you haven’t). If you set yourselves up as whiter-than-white, as moral arbiters of the sport, you will be judged against that standard.
March 25, 2018 at 11:22 am
Yep. Spot on. The Australian insistence that they know precisely where the line is, despite that line being sufficiently flexible to retract whenever any other cricket team does something and extend to cover pretty much any action someone wearing a baggy green performs, has always irritated me. I hate the hypocrisy of it. And Lehmann, who has done some pretty unforgivable stuff when a player, appointing himself as a blubbery moral arbiter has been most unpalatable.
March 25, 2018 at 12:09 pm
Here in Australia I was intrigued by whether the press would paint Smith as a bit of a naughty boy or Hitler, and for the most part they are leaning towards the Hitler side of things. It seems that they really can’t believe that the revered position of Australian Captain could be reduced to cheating, and they are throwing around phrases like “betraying the whole of Australia”.
For my part I had started to get the inkling that Smith was a bit of a tosser some while ago but was able to look past that on account of him scoring stupid amounts of runs. Now I’m not so sure I can, I think he’s got to go as captain, not that we really have a replacement (Warner is VC….)
March 25, 2018 at 1:11 pm
The whole “leadership group” is tainted really.
Tim Paine has got the job in the short term.
March 25, 2018 at 10:43 pm
Paine’s presser was interesting in that he was clearly angling for a change of guard.
http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/22909808/australia-forge-new-identity-tim-paine
March 25, 2018 at 12:54 pm
Wonder what charges they’ll end up facing? Suppose it depends on how toothless the ICC are…
March 25, 2018 at 1:10 pm
Also there’s the fact that the “leadership group” delegated the ball tampering to a guy with all of 8 tests under his belt. Apart from anything else, that’s pretty cowardly.
March 25, 2018 at 1:11 pm
Yes, did mean to mention that. Pretty low.
March 25, 2018 at 4:40 pm
To me, making the junior player do it is the bit that tells you this is systemic. New recruits having to do difficult, dangerous or illegal tasks, or submit to extreme punishment is classic rite of initiation stuff.
March 25, 2018 at 10:02 pm
Totes agreeballs, skid.
In other, similar news, I am having a go at reviving the cult of Mithras, so if anyone fancies a go at one or more of the initiation rites, it is all sort-of explained here:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2018/03/15/the-london-mithraeum-with-the-gresham-society-15-march-2018/
March 25, 2018 at 1:12 pm
Comparisons with Team Sky are interesting, although when I heard about Froome’s ‘adverse finding’ or read about the DCMS committee report into the TUE business, my overwhelming response was a mix of confusion, sadness and weariness, whereas this whole Australia business is patently hilarious.
Is that just because (a) it’s Australia, (b) they were bad at it and/or (c) Australians being bad at any aspect of sport is inherently hilarious to a British sensibility?
March 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm
Yes, all of those.
Oddly, the Sky thing, which is actually far worse, has largely been within the letter of the law, while this is outright breaking the rules.
March 25, 2018 at 2:32 pm
MMA had a problem with TUEs for testosterone replacement therapy. Guys who were mainly the wrong side of 30 were all getting diagnosed with conditions like hypergonadism or claiming their standard of life was no longer what it was (strangely, the near 40 year old me doesn’t feel 20 now either…), so they could get steroids prescribed by suspect doctors, then coming back like they were ten years younger. Eventually the State Athletic Commissions decided too much piss was being taken and stopped allowing it.
As a reference point, of all the thousands of athletes the IOC has overseen, only two ever had TRT exemptions, and one them had lost his knackers in an accident.
March 25, 2018 at 2:57 pm
Great context.
March 25, 2018 at 1:52 pm
That’s Michael Clarke saying that. Michael Clarke of moving line fame. It seems that this latest incident is so bad, even the Australian line cannot be stretched around it.
Just imagine if Ricky Ponting joins in the criticism. How bad would something have to be for even the great man himself to be unable to get the line into the right place.
March 25, 2018 at 3:35 pm
Michael Clarke is sort of angling for a recall as captain, so take what he says with a pinch of salt.
I wonder if Kim Hughes is relieved now that someone else has found a more embarrassing way to get fired as captain?
March 25, 2018 at 3:22 pm
I was entertained that Bancroft, whilst acting as Smith and Warners’s fag (in the sadistic English Public school sense, not the homophobic one) used something bright yellow as his instrument of evil. How different history may have been if John Wilkes Booth had used a pistol in dayglow colours, festooned in bells and flashing lights at Ford’s Theatre.
On a more positive note, Rabada is quite a bowler.
March 25, 2018 at 3:53 pm
Also, they could have used actual sandpaper and it would have been the exact same amount of cheating only with better results and less chance of being caught.
March 25, 2018 at 3:36 pm
In other news, I see Root is continuing his knack of scoring fifties when centuries are needed.
March 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Just turned on to this topic and also the match.
86/6 – adds to the fun of this debacle as well.
March 25, 2018 at 4:07 pm
Correction; 86/7.
So far I have seen two balls today – two wickets…
…and we’re going out five minutes ago. Rats.
March 25, 2018 at 8:09 pm
You go out? As in, out into the world? With people?
March 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm
It was the first time, Sam…
…and I’m really sorry and we won’t do it again…
…so that makes it almost OK, doesn’t it?
March 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm
ahahahhahahahahahahahahahaha
March 25, 2018 at 10:06 pm
On reflection, what I think will be the most amusing part of this is when one of the headgear fetishists, like Hayden, beats Smith to death for sullying the name of his precious misshapen coloured hat.
March 25, 2018 at 10:32 pm
While hilarious and disturbing, all of this has been a good little insight into Aussie psychology based on their reactions. From what I’ve gathered, this should lead to Smith and Warner being taken off their leadership roles with Lehmann facing considerable censure. Will need to revise my notes if they aren’t.
March 26, 2018 at 6:09 am
I think what we need is an American style TSA pat-down when teams take the field. That won’t help with Vaseline rubbers, or lolly-eaters but meh let them do that. It doesn’t do anything — I’ve tried in club cricket with both moisturizer and cough drops and nothing happened. I’m not quick enough to reverse the ball to be fair.