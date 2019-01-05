Have Australia fans become paranoid about opposition ball tampering yet?

You already know that this is going to become a thing. The thought process is utterly predictable.
It goes like this: Australia are no longer ball tampering and are no longer taking wickets with the old ball. The opposition are taking wickets with the old ball, ergo they must be ball-tampering.
For a certain sort of fan, this is an entirely logical train of thought. The alternative – that Australia are less good at batting or less good at bowling than the opposition – simply doesn’t chime with the long-established ‘fact’ that Australians are the best at cricket.
This isn’t all Australia fans. It’s just the ones who bleat about pitch doctoring whenever Australia lose overseas. (Their definition of a doctored pitch: one possessed of any characteristic that differs from a typical Australian pitch.)
If opposition ball-tampering paranoia has not yet manifested itself, let us assure you that it will and let us also assure you that it is not going to go away any time soon.
If you thought that being caught sandpaper-in-hand/pants would encourage a new spirit of humility, you haven’t been paying attention. The country that introduced us to the phrase ‘elite humility‘ quite clearly hasn’t really got to grips with the concept.
What we will instead be treated to in the wake of all future Australia defeats is a mega-dose of elite sanctimony. ‘The reason we lost is because wey’re the only ones who are playing fair.’
Australia are getting beaten. Let the thinly-veiled retaliatory mud-slinging commence!
January 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Yes, they are clearly wrong about this – the real definition, as any fule kno, is a pitch possessed of any characteristic that differs from a typical Old Trafford pitch.
January 5, 2019 at 2:12 pm
This really emphasises the jolly bad luck they suffered being caught ball tampering on first and only time they had ever done it. Ever.
January 5, 2019 at 5:44 pm
This.
January 5, 2019 at 8:37 pm
It occurs to me that we are all looking at this the wrong way…
Australians play hard but fair – everybody knows that. And we know they know where the line is: they may get very close to it, they may “head-butt” it, hell they may even take a knuckle-duster to the line; they DON’T CROSS IT. That’s for other people to do (i.e. when playing against Australia).
Hence, self-evidently, whatever they do or did cannot be cheating or ball-tampering or any other awful thing. It must be OK, because Australia did it.
No wonder they all looked shocked when they were accused of such awful things. It’s the rest of the cricketing world which is at fault here. {smacks self repeatedly in forehead}
Yes – elite sanctimony, coming soon to a presser near you (and you and you)
January 5, 2019 at 8:58 pm
Mitchel Starc is bowling like crap but apart from that it’s hard to complain about what the opponents are doing when our batters are twatting full tosses back to the bowler. If they average 35 in first class cricket on the same pitches against bowlers who in theory are worse than Starc and Co I don’t know what we expected.
January 5, 2019 at 9:22 pm
It is a bit mystifying. When exactly did Australia stop producing top-quality batsmen? It can’t just be a general “we’re great now so we’ll always be great” complacency (as is sometimes held to have undermined the Windies), because they never stopped producing top-quality bowlers. Obviously when the naughty boys are allowed back they will expect to make a big difference, but that would/will only mask the deficiencies elsewhere, not fix them.
Haven’t some people suggested it’s the increasingly flat pitches, which foster a generation of lazy batsmen, unable to cut it at top level because they’ve not had to work hard enough on the way there..? But that doesn’t hold up either, or surely (many of) those same batsmen would be averaging 50+ in domestic cricket and we know that’s not the case.
It’s a conundrum all right, Micko. But you’ll have to excuse us for enjoying it anyway… England seemed to have this problem (among others) for about 150 years while I was growing up 😉
January 6, 2019 at 12:50 am
When Warne and McGrath retired.
Test batting is difficult, but it’s a whole lot easier when you know for a fact that your bowlers are better than your opponent’s bowlers, and that consequently they will mop up any mistakes you make.
When Australia stopped having the two best bowlers in the world, batting became harder. For a while they maintained a decent attack, and for a while their batting was commensurately decent. But now, with no top-class bowlers to speak of, the batsmen are under genuine pressure. It’s them or nothing, the sort of pressure that people like Matthew Hayden never had to deal with.
When England were at their worst, they had Atherton, Stewart, Butcher, Thorpe, Hussein and others like them, high class batsmen in anyone’s book. But without a bowling attack to support them, they repeatedly failed. Bowlers hold all the cards in test cricket – they are the difference.
(KC has said as much in other ways before, by saying that wickets are the currency of test cricket, not runs.)