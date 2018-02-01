Steve Smith the ball-eater and other stories: England’s ODI series win over Australia in old-school stats

Remember averages and strike-rates?
We do.
Let’s take a look at some of the meat and potatoes stats for England’s 4-1 one-day series win over Australia.
Steve Smith ate balls
The Australian captain ate up 148 deliveries over the course of the series and yet paid his team back with just 102 runs.
Steve Smith is a greedy ball-eater and not at all generous to his team-mates in his approach to run-scoring.
This is the danger when a one-day batsman’s defence is too reliable – he can actually fall back on it.
Australia took wickets
England had just three bowlers who averaged less than Chris Woakes’ 39. Adil Rashid averaged 29.90, Liam Plunkett averaged 30.00 and Tom Curran averaged 7.50.
In contrast, six Aussies averaged less than Woakes, and of those, five averaged less than 30.
Moral of the story: up until the tenth and final one, wickets have little intrinsic value in one-day cricket.
Plenty of batting to come
Steve Smith says that England’s habit of absolutely caning it until they run out of batsmen is risky – but it’s less risky than for most teams because of how they pick their side.
England’s batsmen are more disposable and each of their wickets is therefore less valuable to the opposition. With big biffer Liam Plunkett – a man with three first-class hundreds to his name – at number 10, the top order can afford to chance their arm that bit more.
The benefit of the approach (quicker run-scoring throughout the innings) is generally greater than the cost (greater likelihood of losing wickets) in large part because of the point made in the previous section.
Chris Woakes averaged 170
And scored 117 runs per 100 balls.
Chris Woakes bats at eight.
England won the run-outs 4-1
The same as the series score. Coincidence?
(It’s quite possible we just added this up wrong, because life’s too short for double-checking.)
Moeen Ali was economical, Adil Rashid was expensive (but took 10 wickets)
Different bowlers who go about things in different ways. It’s good for a captain to be able to call on both.
February 1, 2018 at 1:54 pm
Must admit I was surprised at how bad the England bowling averages were, but that is countered by the economy rates. Mo and Rashid tend to look after themselves as you say, but of the seamers only Plunkett went for more than 6 an over.
Woakes and Wood (who tend to top and tail the innings) both went for less then 5.5, which is a pretty awful effort from Australia when you consider that they were only bowled out in the game those two didn’t play. In that game, Willey and Curran went for even less.
On the batting side, Smith has taken some heat but all the strike rates of the middle are pretty dreadful too – March (85), Head (80), White (66) and Paine (82).
It’s almost like this is silly joke, and the teams have been wearing the wrong kits.
February 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm
Smith’s strike-rate (68.91) compares unfavourably with those. White only faced 50 balls, so can’t really blame him for wasting too many overs.