Do England attack too much? (and other questions) – mop-up of the day

Steve Smith says England’s one-day international (ODI) tactic of ‘going really hard the whole time’ is risky because sometimes they might get bowled out.
He doesn’t seem to acknowledge that England play this way because they pick 10 batsmen. Nor does he seem to realise that his hypothetical scenario in which England have a bad day in the semi-finals of a World Cup isn’t exactly a cold sweat nightmare for an England ODI side.
As for his own team, Smith said of Australia’s poor performance: “A lot of it comes down to poor decision making, and execution out in the middle.”
So basically the main issues are deciding what to do and also doing it.
India in England this summer
Shortly after England have played yet another five-match ODI series against Australia in July, they’ll square up against India in Big Man Cricket.
Last week we floated the idea that India might outpace South Africa in the third Test and this proved to be the case. We now predict that they will bother England greatly later in the year.
It’s not so much that they have a whole bunch of fast bowlers. Nor is it that they are consciously refusing to complain about pitches (and really, they’ve been deafeningly non-critical even when there’ve had good reason to moan). It’s more that Virat Kohli’s side’s seemingly accepted its limitations but then cracked on without ever once subsiding to defeatism.
Difficult overseas tours rarely climax with hard-fought wins for the touring side. It’s not a feat to be overlooked.
This is where you’ll find us
We imagine you’ll have one of two responses to that headline.
Half of you will immediately think “passed out on waste ground” or “rummaging in the bins round the back of Aldi”.
The other half will think “we find you here at King Cricket – what on earth are you talking about?”
What we’re talking about is other places where you can find us. We thought it was time for a recap.
- This is the King Cricket Twitter account
- This is the King Cricket Facebook account
- This is where you can sign up for the King Cricket email for all those occasions when we for whatever reason don’t post stuff to social media
But in addition to all of that…
We recently started a Twitter account for our film and TV writing.
This is new. We’re wholly reliant on editors agreeing that our ideas are good before articles can actually come into existence, so don’t expect great swathes of stuff to appear any time soon. Hopefully there will be a steady drip feed though, so please follow, retweet etc.
Secondly, our pro cycling website still exists – and it too has a Twitter account.
Finally, there’s Cricket Badger, an irreverent weekly cricket newsletter that you’ve probably already signed up for. If you’re not a subscriber, this is where a fair chunk of our cricket writing ends up, so maybe take a look.
P.S.
Thanks for reading and paying some degree of attention to our work. It’s very much appreciated.
January 30, 2018 at 2:35 pm
In other news, it is great to see that the England Juniors are taking the senior pros as their role models in every respect:
http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/22258493/england-captain-brook-dropped-disciplinary-reasons
January 30, 2018 at 3:28 pm
The appreciation is more than mutual, KC. I do promote Cricket Badger amongst my people…
January 30, 2018 at 4:20 pm
You still don’t follow me. Bastard.
January 30, 2018 at 5:07 pm
We do now. We always assume we already follow people.
January 30, 2018 at 4:22 pm
Film and TV writing huh, is Blue and Brown back?
January 30, 2018 at 5:09 pm
Unclear where this will go. Probably not outright fiction masquerading as reviews.
January 30, 2018 at 6:10 pm
It’s not itchy armpits, he’s a Leeds United fan.
January 30, 2018 at 6:28 pm
Re: England’s attacking cricket, Andrew Miller at Cricinfo wrote a piece largely backing up Steve Smith’s opinions.
Only England’s horror collapse this time around seemed to be less about their brand of cricket than an opening spell of bowling that just ripped the top order straight down the middle and which the Aussies proved unable to replicate, either later in the innings or the next match. It also came in a match where Australia nearly tripped over their own cocks trying to get to the finish line and where 17 wickets fell for fewer than 400 runs.
If England do fail next summer, we can at least acknowledge that it won’t be while watching them poke around trying to work out what a competitive score against Bangladesh and Afghanistan might be.
January 30, 2018 at 9:53 pm
Tripped over their own cocks. Love it.