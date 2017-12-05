Video: The Barmy Army goad Steve Smith about his use of DRS

Like most wild animals, The Barmy Army are generally best viewed from afar – ideally on television or at the very least with some sort of robust barrier between you and them.

They can also be very funny.

Australians sometimes struggle to comprehend that the same bounce that can make life difficult for visiting batsmen also means that a lot of deliveries will go over the stumps.

Steve Smith frittered his reviews away, failing to learn this lesson. When Australia next appealed for LBW, the Barmy Army did this at him.

3 Appeals

  1. Bert

    December 5, 2017 at 11:22 am

    What? There is no humour here. The Barmy Army have the advantage of being shit-faced, so they have no real understanding of the tension, but for the rest of us this is no time for jokes.

    Clearly Australia are going to win. If we hadn’t lost that last wicket we would have been fine. But we did lose that last wicket, so we’re going to lose.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      December 5, 2017 at 11:37 am

      Definitely going to lose. Definitely.

      Planning to go to sleep assuming England will have lost by the time we wake up – and judging by last night, we expect to be woken around 4am.

      Definitely going to lose.

      Reply
      • Mike

        December 5, 2017 at 11:39 am

        Absolutely no point entertaining any other possibility. That would be at best fanciful, more accurately deluded fantasy.

        Going to lose.

