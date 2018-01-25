South Africa v India is not boxing, it’s racing

With wickets falling every 10 or 20 runs in the South Africa v India series, it’s tempting to resort to the heavyweight boxer cliché. This has the two combatants going toe-to-toe, knocking lumps out of one another with neither taking a backward step.
It’s odd to think of wickets as ‘damage’ rather than the primary aim of the sport. Unlike limited overs, which is a ‘most runs wins’ game, Test cricket is essentially a race to 20 wickets. Wickets are the meaningful currency. Batsmen are necessary impediments and the game only moves forwards when they are dismissed.
In this series both teams have been moving at a ferocious pace, with India thus far not quite able to keep up. This isn’t for lack of trying however, and you wonder whether sooner or later the home team might be the one to crack.
January 25, 2018 at 6:35 pm
India could have kept up in the first two tests had the bowlers been more consistent. Unlike South Africa, India’s change bowlers (especially Shami) have been poor overall. At least, they offer far more scoring opportunities in matches where runs have been at a premium. Feels odd to criticise the bowling line-up who have dismissed the opposition for less than 300 in five innings in a row but that’s probably where the first two matches were lost.
Batting has been poor but that was expected, I don’t think we’ll cross 300 in an innings in Tests until the Australia tour at the end of the year. Also, except for ABD and Amla (in this match), SA batting hasn’t been much better than India’s. At least some good will come of this thrashing if the “Rohit Sharma in overseas tests” experiment is now over.