Joe Root goes big, Australia fall short

Before the fourth one-dayer between Australia and England, the at times nauseatingly partisan BT Sport Twitter account asked which of three England batsmen would “go big” – Jason Roy, Joe Root or Jos Buttler.

After 6.2 overs, the answer was clear – Joe Root, whose seven-ball duck was significantly larger than the two-ball ducks notched by Roy and Buttler.

‘Plenty of batting to come’ is a commentary cliché that can be deployed almost throughout an England one-day innings, but even they couldn’t afford to lose half their wickets for eight runs.

Australia did at least try and make a complete balls-up of their chase, but sadly couldn’t finish the job.

Update: It’s since been pointed out to us that the BT tweet is actually a tick list, not a series of options. We’re not editing this though. We’re going to leave our idiocy on full display because by this point in life we no longer care that we’re stupid.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root hasn’t made a hundred in England for almost a year
  2. Michael Vandort irritates Australia for a short while
  3. Joe Root leaves 16 runs out there
  4. Joe Root sinks a few and then wanders off on his own
  5. David Warner punching Joe Root – the real reason why it was such a despicable incident

January 26, 2018 / / 5 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
South Africa v India is not boxing, it’s racing

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

5 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    January 26, 2018 at 11:18 am

    It’s… substantially less funny to suggest that BT Sport was checking off the men who had already ‘gone big’ this series, and asking who the next one would be, isn’t it.

    Reply
  2. Sam

    January 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    What odds can you get on England winning the 2019 World Cup?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑