Joe Root goes big, Australia fall short

Before the fourth one-dayer between Australia and England, the at times nauseatingly partisan BT Sport Twitter account asked which of three England batsmen would “go big” – Jason Roy, Joe Root or Jos Buttler.
✅ Roy
✅ Root
✅ Buttler
Who will be the man to go big tonight?
BT Sport 1 HD
3am
— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 25, 2018
After 6.2 overs, the answer was clear – Joe Root, whose seven-ball duck was significantly larger than the two-ball ducks notched by Roy and Buttler.
‘Plenty of batting to come’ is a commentary cliché that can be deployed almost throughout an England one-day innings, but even they couldn’t afford to lose half their wickets for eight runs.
Australia did at least try and make a complete balls-up of their chase, but sadly couldn’t finish the job.
Update: It’s since been pointed out to us that the BT tweet is actually a tick list, not a series of options. We’re not editing this though. We’re going to leave our idiocy on full display because by this point in life we no longer care that we’re stupid.
January 26, 2018 at 11:18 am
It’s… substantially less funny to suggest that BT Sport was checking off the men who had already ‘gone big’ this series, and asking who the next one would be, isn’t it.
January 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm
Ah, now we understand.
Is that what people do? They tick off performances and then only the people who haven’t yet performed are eligible to ‘go big’.
January 26, 2018 at 1:09 pm
Well, they are the only ones that are due so it seems reasonable
January 26, 2018 at 1:53 pm
Woakes has already gone biggish, so they were wrong anyway.
January 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm
What odds can you get on England winning the 2019 World Cup?