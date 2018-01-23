What does Lloyd Pope’s hair say about his leg-spin?

You may know by now that Australia leg-spinner Lloyd Pope took 8-35 to knock England out of the Under-19 World Cup.
This is Lloyd Pope’s hair. You may also notice something hanging off the bottom of it. That thing is Lloyd Pope.
You may feel that a man’s hair cannot possibly say anything meaningful about his leg-spin. We are here to tell you otherwise.
Look at Stuart MacGill with his ‘ruffled-yet-effective understudy’ cut. Look at the 20-something Shane Warne and his attention-seeking frosted mop.
Look at Anil Kumble with a haircut you could set your watch by, or Imran Tahir with his ever-changing locks betraying his unquenchable lust for experimentation.
Look at BS Chandrasekhar and tell us that haircut didn’t say ‘watch out for the googly’.
And so to Lloyd Pope.
That is not hair that just happens. You don’t just inch your way towards that hair without being fully conscious of precisely what you’re doing.
Lloyd Pope’s hair says: “I am my own man, ploughing my own furrow and I will not be easily swayed by others’ advice. I will face down your slings and arrows and rise above it all.
“Block me and I will rip it. Attack me and I will only rip it harder. I am central, I am here to be noticed and I am here for the duration.
“Leg-spin is my art and my craft and my calling and I am not here to keep things tight. Watch yourself, batsman, watch yourself – for I am here to take your wicket. Also, I am slapping back a little.”
January 23, 2018 at 5:38 pm
Eddie windass.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Windass
January 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm
KC – I hate to criticise your postings, but this one really seems to miss the main point and state the bleeding obvious with another point.
The point you have missed is that “The Pope’s Barnett” should quite simply not be allowed. I’m not sure which law or playing condition it is breaking…perhaps the one about distracting the batsman at the moment of delivery…or perhaps the general one about the spirit of the game…anyway, point is, THE LINE has quite clearly been crossed by THAT HAIR.
The point you have overstated is the fellow’s general demeanour as his own man, with a variety of styles, tricks, talents and taste. To be frank, you spent 270+ words telling us, in effect, that “The Pope” is Catholic.