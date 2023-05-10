Is Sam Hain’s hair inching towards England selection?

2 minute read

They say that elite sport involves making sacrifices. We’re wondering whether Warwickshire’s Sam Hain is coming to realise that he might have to sacrifice his highly awful haircut.

Sam Hain had a great season last year. He then started this season very well before continuing it almost as well.

At the time of writing, Hain is averaging 95.50 in the County Championship. His form is strong, but he surely has to be asking himself, “Could a man of my haircut ever truly play for England?”

It would be a brave selector who looked at the follicular abomination above and thought, “Yes, this is a man who needs to be playing for England.”

Because imagine you pick someone with that haircut and they don’t play well. Imagine that. What do you look like if you pick that haircut and the batter it’s attached to doesn’t make many runs? If that happens you look like the person who exposed a great many people to a mullet-adjacent horror show without improving the Test team.

Unforgivable. No-one wants to be remembered as that selector.

But we are here to report ‘developments’.

The previous image of Hain is from six months ago. Now here’s one from pre-season, just over a month ago.

Is it our imagination or is that… not quite as bad?

We could be wrong. Maybe it’s just a lighting thing. But we have more evidence. This next one’s from a fortnight ago.

If you can find it in your heart to overlook the nagging hint of combover (Come on, you can do it. Dig deep!) then this a good few steps closer to acceptability compared to six months ago, is it not?

The problem is not solved. There’s still a way to go. But the changes we seem to be seeing here at least suggest a dawning realisation.

Sam Hain does not want to be unselectable and he may be prepared to make sacrifices.

Sometimes you just have to look at what your peers are doing. Hain may well be averaging 95.50 this season, but Keaton Jennings is averaging 94.50 and he has already ceased looking like Napoleon Dynamite.

