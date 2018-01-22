We got someone who’s been off work sick to report on the Under-19 World Cup for us

Budgets and time constraints being what they are, this seemed a smart way to go about things. The Under-19 World Cup is definitely a tournament where you want to hear the views of someone who’s had a very heavy cold – particularly if that person also happens to harbour an unusually deep-seated hatred of commentator Alan Wilkins.
Apropos of nothing much at all really, D Charlton told us that India have “a proper quick bowler” while England have “one great looking batsman”.
The England lad is Harry Brook, who sounds to us like a 1920s outside-left, signed for £3,000. According to D Charlton, “there was something about Brook that had stardust on it.”
We asked D Charlton who the Indian lad was. He said he wasn’t sure.
He later got back to us and said it was Shivam Mavi. No further details.
D Charlton also said that the tournament had provided awkward ground for the commentators, as they’re often left talking about people they really don’t know that much about.
“Alan Wilkins has repeated the same story about England’s wicketkeeper (that his grandfather kept for Glamorgan (Wilkins used to play for Glamorgan)) at least three times.
“He also has a habit of being surprised at the players’ ages. ‘Here’s the young Bangladeshi number four, and he’s ONLY 18 years of age…’
“He does this repeatedly. As does Mark Butcher who, otherwise, has been excellent.
“But the commentary exchange of the tournament so far went like this. Rob Key had a genuinely interesting fact about England’s opening bowler Ethan Bamber: his dad played Hitler in Tom Cruise’s film Valkyrie. Key reveals this, then…
Russel Arnold: What a character to play!
Rob Key: Not one for the method actor.
<cue furious producer shouting at them to stop talking about Hitler>
Arnold: So… what’s happening at Kent?
Key: I don’t know, I’m here, not in Kent.
“Who knew how easy it was to break the Golden Rule of Commentary: do not mention Hitler.”
In a later missive, D Charlton said: “Alan Wilkins made the usual comment when the camera showed a group of schoolkids at the cricket: ‘School children allowed in for free today – it’s great to see them doing that.’
“Mark Butcher said: ‘Anyone can get in for free. It’s not just you who has a special pass, Alan.'”
To ensure full clarity on his position on the matter, D Charlton added: “I hate Alan Wilkins.”
January 22, 2018 at 4:17 pm
Based on what’s written, are we allowed to write about the actual cricket if we submit a match report based on what we watch on television?
And more pertinently, if we go to a match but only watch the big screen, are we allowed to write about events on the field of play?
January 22, 2018 at 4:24 pm
This is not really a match report. It’s more of a talent-spotting, commentator-abusing exercise with the added benefit that we have an unreliable narrator who may have been experiencing a fever dream.
January 22, 2018 at 4:25 pm
I really hate Alan Wilkins. It’s not a lie.
One final thing on him: watch him do a post-match interview. He has an amazing skill in that he never actually asks a question. It’s incredible. Oh, and he’s the first with a cliché.
AW: So, you lost the game, their firepower was too much.
Cricketer: Sort of but we played bad shots.
AW: but talent like you were up against today is once in a generation stuff
Cricketer: Not really, they won the toss then bowled well but we didn’t help ourselves
AW: you’re going to have to pull a rabbit out of a hat to stay in this contest
Cricketer: we’re in good shape, this is a blip, are you going to ask me a question?
AW: the fire is clearly still burning in your dressing room.
Cricketer: genuinely, who are you? What the fuck are you talking about? I know all the other commentators, they are very famous ex-international players. Some have really worked hard at becoming decent broadcasters, like Nasser. You are not even listening to my answers. I could say fucking anything. You just care about your own voice. Rabbits! Rabbits! Rabbits! See you haven’t even flinched!! What is this?!
AW: hahaha. I think we can all agree with that! Back to Nick in the commentary box.
Cricketer:…
January 22, 2018 at 5:20 pm
Hell yes, I hate Alan Wilkins very much too.
January 22, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Have you seen the ludicrous airport ground? One exuberant six too many and you’ve got ‘lost ball in jet engine’, which is probably the last reason for match abandonment not used by the ECB.
England v Canada (short video) https://streamable.com/j7u2l
January 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm
That really is a superb report on the U19 World Cup, DC. I am inspired to watch a little of it myself, now, if only I could keep awake at those crazy hours.
As for Hitler putting in an appearance on the cricket commentary, he made one of rare appearances on Ogblog the other day, when I had an involuntary memory from my youth…one of the strangest but this is no fever dream:
http://ianlouisharris.com/1981/12/22/strange-case-of-dr-green-and-mr-knipe-and-beluga-caviar-and-scotch-whisky-and-a-bust-of-hitler-c22-december-1981/
January 22, 2018 at 4:55 pm
I saw a man who looked a bit like Mark Butcher yesterday.
I said to my wife: ‘If you saw Mark Butcher walking past here, would you approach him?’
She said she wouldn’t.