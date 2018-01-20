Newsflash: most cricketers enjoy all forms of the game and don’t actually want to choose between formats

It’s often said that young players are choosing T20 over Tests because of the huge financial rewards on offer. We happen to think that’s bullshit.

Yes, there are undoubtedly a few players who set out to specialise, but a far greater number find themselves doing so unwillingly. It is something that happens by stealth as a by-product of a whole series of mundane no-brainers.

There is one very, very straightforward reason why this happens so regularly to promising young England players.

Clickbait klaxon! Find out what that reason is in our latest article for Wisden.

January 20, 2018

England’s one-day bowling strategy shows up everything that’s wrong with their Test approach

3 Appeals

  1. Ged

    January 20, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    It is a very good piece, KC.

    I have even shared it on my Facebook timeline…

    …and I don’t share much (apart from me own).

    Reply
  2. A P Webster

    January 20, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    The linked article is a well though-out, well written, thought-provoking piece.

    I hope there will be no such nonsense on this site.

    Reply

