England’s one-day bowling strategy shows up everything that’s wrong with their Test approach

Speaking about England’s Test bowling attack this week, Steve Harmison managed the rare feat of deploying the word ‘unit’ in a halfway meaningful way.
He told Sky Sports that England have to, “make sure that at any one given time they’ve got skill factor with the new ball, an X-factor bowler that can get a wicket out of nothing and control. It’s not about names, it’s about components and it is something England need to identify.”
He’s right that it’s about identifying the components of a cohesive attack more than it’s about lining up the best bowlers. A Test day is long and you need different qualities at different times.
If you have four guys doing the same thing, it makes for a boom or bust situation. As Harmison himself says: “If you go to Australia with four right-arm seamers bowling 80mph then you are going to get beat every time.”
England’s one-day team has long taken a different tack. They have new ball swing bowlers, a quick full bowler, a quick short bowler, a leg-spinner and a couple of off-spinners.
Each has a different approach to taking wickets and Eoin Morgan tries to wheel them out at the best time to exploit that approach, whatever it happens to be. Crucially, these bowlers aren’t all competing for the ball at the exact same moment, the way England’s Test attack are.
January 19, 2018 at 1:57 pm
Three spinners taking wickets, lovely stuff.
Joe Root taking 2-31, lovelier stuff.
January 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm
Eoin Morgan is a better captain than Joe Root because he’s more willing to bowl Joe Root – discuss.
Actually, don’t.
January 19, 2018 at 2:19 pm
Eoin Morgan for Test Captain.
Time for another petition.
January 19, 2018 at 3:24 pm
And if one of those is out of form or they fancy a change up for conditions, they have a left armer as next cab off the rank and a Ben Stokes.
Mind you, they also get runs to play with which can’t be said of the Test bowlers very often to be fair. If England bat first, they usually get millions to bowl at (increasingly regularly) or not much at all (in which case the game is usually pretty much dead anyway). If England bowl first, it seems to me that team are starting to panic a bit because they have no idea what a good score against England is any more.
I guess proving your point even more, I don’t actually think the bowling line up for ODIs is any better skills-wise than the Test one or even that good individually. They just get runs to play with, and Morgan has the option of saying “RA swing and OB are going round the park, try some leg spin and pace for a bit, then see how you deal with the offies in 7 overs time just when you’ve got used to Mark Wood wanging it down”.
January 19, 2018 at 4:33 pm
Yes, as well as having bowlers to suit different conditions, there’s also the simple fact that a noticeable change in angle and pace can disrupt rhythm.
January 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Wholeheartedly agree KC, I’m positive that variety increases chances of success over pure one dimensional skill. The 2013 ashes were won convincingly by a good side but the captain rotated bowlers far more frequently than he needed creating panic and “never allowing the batsman to settle”. There’s definitely a stats project for anyone willing enough to prove the point with maths…