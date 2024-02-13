How popular are all these Not-Quite-The-IPL franchise leagues actually likely to be?

5 minute read

The birth of a whole new wave of T20 franchise competitions will bring about the death of international cricket according to a great many articles we’ve read in the last six months. We don’t really know about that. We’re pretty certain that they’ll bring about the death of several T20 franchise leagues though.

When we published the original version of this article in August 2022, the two big new arrivals were the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and South Africa’s SA20. All six franchises in the latter were bought by IPL franchise owners, while five of the six UAE franchises are owned by Indian firms, including IPL owners.

We’ve since seen the birth of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. The finer business points are too boring to go into, but as far as we can make out, four MLC teams are tied to IPL entities.

T20 franchise cricket is taking over, everyone has quite reasonably concluded – because that’s where the money is.

But will these leagues *make* money?

Another way of looking at things is that there’s currently a bit of a land grab going on and T20 franchise cricket, as a whole, is overreaching.

Throughout much of January, the following leagues were taking place concurrently:

The ILT20 in the UAE

The SA20

The Big Bash

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

All of these teams are drawing on much the same pool of cricketers which means we’re increasingly seeing players ditching one league halfway through to go and play in another. Quite apart from the ramifications for sporting integrity raised by Cricinfo’s Matt Roller this week, this is just… shit.

Isn’t it?

We don’t know about you, but when even the players themselves can’t be arsed sticking with a tournament right the way through to its climax, we find it hard to see that competition as a particularly big deal.

That is then compounded by the identities of the players who do last the distance. No-one’s quite jetting back and forth between the various leagues representing multiple franchises simultaneously, so when your superstar buggers off for continents new, a replacement has to step in. With four leagues going on at the same time, that’s an awful lot of playing staff to find.

Financial clout and IPL link-ups carry a bit of weight for some teams, but talent is unavoidably spread far, wide and thinly.

For example, the first batch of 21 ‘marquee’ signings trumpeted by the ILT20 included the likes of Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. No disrespect to these players, but their presence in such a list was indicative of how quickly things tail off.

And this is the thing, isn’t it? This is still T20, these are still franchises, but everything’s just fundamentally less than the IPL.

We’ve no idea what the projected market or TV deals are for any of these new leagues, but viewed as competitions by fans, they’re defined by what they’re not. They’re paler imitations.

Take a look at the stands during an ILT20 match and it’s clear investors aren’t recouping their investment through ticket sales.

You get a pretty good view of this from the middle. Behold the dimly-lit plastic seating!

Oh but it’s not about attendance, is it? It’s about “the lucrative Indian TV market”.

But is that really so easy to capture?

The Indian market is vast, but these are not Indian competitions and so they’re surely just out-and-out less interesting to the average Indian viewer. That must make it harder for the franchises to get a direct return on their investment.

Official broadcaster Zee claimed over 100 million people tuned in for the inaugural season, which immediately makes us wonder what qualifies as a ‘viewing’.

That still of Alex Hales a little further up the page was taken from Zee’s ILT20 YouTube channel. While this boasts a quarter of a million subscribers, the various highlights videos are mostly getting a jaw-droppingly small number of views – literally hundreds in many cases. The “Sensational 6s” hit by Luke Wells and Phil Salt, posted a couple of days ago, are currently stuck on 95 views (which of course includes all the people who watched five seconds and then clicked away again).

More reassuringly for those with a financial interest in the league, some of the full match highlights videos have over 100k views. But even that doesn’t seem like a lot given the sums of money being thrown about. It’s so hard to gauge these things, but it honestly doesn’t seem like fans give much of a toss. In fact “fans” feels wholly the wrong word, implying as it does quite a high level of emotional investment in the action.

Or perhaps a direct return on financial investment isn’t the goal here. In that case it seems an incredibly expensive way to run a nursery/testing ground for what we might call a ‘parent’ franchise.

The same but less

This is probably the one thing international cricket has in its favour over most franchise leagues. It’s distinct. For one thing it has different formats and secondly the players are divvied-up in an entirely different way.

We’re not arguing that this is some kind of superpower that will halt the march of domestic T20 competitions in their tracks. We’re more highlighting it as a weakness of any T20 club league that isn’t the IPL. These competitions have no real unique selling point. They’re really just the same as the IPL, but less.

> In search of a T20 shallowness metric: Is there a quick and easy way to judge the quality of a franchise match?

