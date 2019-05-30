Let’s work out which player is going to throw a massive great wobbler at some point during this World Cup

We have written a very important World Cup preview for Cricket 365. It’s 1,000 words on which player’s most likely to have a massive great big childish meltdown during one of the matches.
It’s an important question, so we’ve approached it very deliberately. We’ve given players scores and worked it all out.
This is the kind of wisdom and insight you come here for. You know it is.
A reminder that World Cup highlights aren’t on Channel 5, they’re on Channel 4… at about midnight.
May 30, 2019 at 9:05 am
There was an excellent anecdote about a chap meeting Dickie Bird in last week’s Wisden newsletter
May 30, 2019 at 11:15 am
Very fine.
May 30, 2019 at 9:28 am
Hello, I’m quite excited. Is this the Through The World Cup thread?
May 30, 2019 at 11:16 am
It’s the through-the-first-England-match thread. We presume we’ll have something to say after that.
May 30, 2019 at 10:04 am
Would have thought Stokes might rate a mention in the Wobbler stakes, although he does get a poor form score.
May 30, 2019 at 11:17 am
There was a whole paragraph explaining why he wasn’t in originally, but then we realised that it was the form thing same as Warner and we didn’t want to repeat ourself. (First time for everything.)
May 30, 2019 at 10:49 am
I especially like the (un)scientific use of scales of 1-10, which, of course, go up to 11 in your world of indices, KC. I’m 120% sure I like that.
I also very much enjoyed the inevitability of the conclusion.
Well done.
May 30, 2019 at 11:18 am
You can’t argue with maths.
May 30, 2019 at 1:59 pm
Actually, there are plenty of arguments in maths, which Ged or Bert will enlighten you on, but I know what you mean. When I read the piece, there was an ad banner just below the Warner paragraph, which I took to be the natural end of the article. Imagine my surprise that there were other contenders – even though they proved to be imposters!
May 30, 2019 at 2:04 pm
It’s a dual length article. Makes sense either way, insofar as it makes sense at all.
May 30, 2019 at 12:34 pm
Meanwhile in the County Championship, Gareth Batty has just taken eight wickets in an innings, including a hat-trick.
He did it against Warwickshire, which surely means he should be in the England team for the Ashes.
May 30, 2019 at 2:15 pm
How times have changed now that 311 seems kind of a rubbish score.
May 30, 2019 at 2:20 pm
I still miss the YouTube clips from the old cricket badger newsletter though. Awesome as the Wisden one is of course.
Now, time to see what Jofra’s got when it really, really counts. A lot I hope. Hope Mo bowls well.
May 30, 2019 at 2:36 pm
That’s Ed (our fellow Badgerer)’s fault. He used to dig up most of the videos but we have so much Wisden stuff to plug these days I think he quite often doesn’t bother.
May 30, 2019 at 4:28 pm
