Let’s work out which player is going to throw a massive great wobbler at some point during this World Cup

We have written a very important World Cup preview for Cricket 365. It’s 1,000 words on which player’s most likely to have a massive great big childish meltdown during one of the matches.

It’s an important question, so we’ve approached it very deliberately. We’ve given players scores and worked it all out.

This is the kind of wisdom and insight you come here for. You know it is.

You can read the piece here.

Extras

A reminder that World Cup highlights aren’t on Channel 5, they’re on Channel 4… at about midnight.

