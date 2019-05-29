Let us tell you about England’s World Cup squad

Let us tell you about each and every one of the players in turn. Then let us tell you about the strategy. Then let us suggest that you get our articles sent to your inbox each day to save you the colossal ball-ache of actually visiting the site.
The squad
These 15 lads are the ones who will be playing for England during the World Cup (or possibly just running onto the field with drinks wearing a hi-vis tabard). We’re going to publish a short thing about each of them.
- Eoin Morgan (captain)
- Moeen Ali
- Jofra Archer
- Jonny Bairstow
- Jos Buttler
- Tom Curran
- Liam Dawson
- Liam Plunkett
- Adil Rashid
- Joe Root
- Jason Roy
- Ben Stokes
- James Vince
- Chris Woakes
- Mark Wood
The strategy
They’ve basically set themselves up as the ultimate flat pitch one-day side. These are the ins and outs of their method.
If you’re wondering how we’ll cover the World Cup here on King Cricket – well, the majority of the British sports media seem to be taking the event incredibly seriously, so let’s absolutely 100 per cent not do that.
Let’s not do any analysis of how the game is ‘evolving’. Let’s not introduce any fancy new stats that give some unbelievable insight into how games are won and lost. Let’s completely fail to consider how any of what follows might impact on the future of the game.
Let’s just… you know… enjoy it.
May 21, 2019 at 11:08 am
What’s the situation with terrestrial telly highlights? Am I going to have to give Murdoch my money again?
May 21, 2019 at 11:22 am
Channel 4.
May 21, 2019 at 11:25 am
Huzzah!
May 21, 2019 at 11:43 am
Wait what? Really? Cricket on terrestrial? And it’s not the Hundred? Huzzah indeed!
May 21, 2019 at 11:49 am
Well the highlights are always on terrestrial during the summer. It’s just on a different channel.
May 21, 2019 at 3:30 pm
Ah, of course. Knew it sounded too good to be true.
May 21, 2019 at 11:45 am
I’ve been giving Branson AND Murdoch money since July or so last year. There’s no coming back from that..
May 21, 2019 at 11:49 am
Oof.
May 21, 2019 at 4:04 pm
I heard it’s going to be on Channel 4. I’ve not checked yet though.
May 21, 2019 at 4:33 pm
You’re literally commenting in a thread where we said the highlights are going to be on Channel 4.
May 21, 2019 at 5:09 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7syJJrsmrts
May 21, 2019 at 6:31 pm
That’s great, Sam. We come here for certaintly, Dave, as KC is the omniscient Rex, unless of course He’s got it wrong and it’s on Channel 5.
May 21, 2019 at 11:50 am
Why are they playing only one match a day in the World Cup? I can understand having that for the knockout rounds, but surely you could play Pak v WI and NZ v SL in parallel.
May 21, 2019 at 1:59 pm
If there’s one thing we’ve learned in all our time watching cricket, it’s that they like the World Cup to last a really, really, tremendously long time.
May 21, 2019 at 4:43 pm
Half again as long as the football world cup is a bit much when you’re playing with only a third of the teams 🙁
May 21, 2019 at 3:30 pm
Complete this sentence. If England don’t win the 2019 World Cup….
May 21, 2019 at 3:32 pm
… then someone else will, so you don’t have to worry about a major tournament going “unwon”.
May 21, 2019 at 6:03 pm
It’d be like every other 50 over cricket world cup.
May 21, 2019 at 8:23 pm
…and the multitude of 60 over cricket world cups too.
May 21, 2019 at 7:22 pm
Poor old David Willey eh. He will have seen this coming from round about the same time as the post went up here about Jofra Archer being in a special squad of his own… but still.
(I’m not saying the selectors have done the wrong thing… just can’t help feeling for the guy)
May 22, 2019 at 8:19 am
Was going to say he’s got a few years, but just checked and he’s 29. So that was probably it for him.
May 22, 2019 at 8:30 pm
Yeah… must be incredibly frustrating for him.
Wouldn’t want to be lining up against Yorkshire any time soon…