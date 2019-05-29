Let us tell you about England’s World Cup squad

A focused Eoin Morgan (via YouTube)

Let us tell you about each and every one of the players in turn. Then let us tell you about the strategy. Then let us suggest that you get our articles sent to your inbox each day to save you the colossal ball-ache of actually visiting the site.

The squad

These 15 lads are the ones who will be playing for England during the World Cup (or possibly just running onto the field with drinks wearing a hi-vis tabard). We’re going to publish a short thing about each of them.

The strategy

They’ve basically set themselves up as the ultimate flat pitch one-day side. These are the ins and outs of their method.

Follow the World Cup with us the easy way

Don’t come to us. We’ll come to you. Sign up for our daily email.

You will receive, at most, one email a day and we promise that your email address will never be shared with anyone. You can also unsubscribe at any point by clicking the link that appears at the bottom of each email. (There’s a King Cricket Twitter account and Facebook page too.)

If you’re wondering how we’ll cover the World Cup here on King Cricket – well, the majority of the British sports media seem to be taking the event incredibly seriously, so let’s absolutely 100 per cent not do that.

Let’s not do any analysis of how the game is ‘evolving’. Let’s not introduce any fancy new stats that give some unbelievable insight into how games are won and lost. Let’s completely fail to consider how any of what follows might impact on the future of the game.

Let’s just… you know… enjoy it.