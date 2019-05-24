Let us tell you about Liam Dawson from England’s World Cup squad

Liam Dawson (via YouTube)

Liam Dawson is the England cricketer who hasn’t been playing for England an awful lot recently. Most England fans would, on balance, feel happier if that situation continued – but only because if he does play, it means someone important has been injured.

England wanted a ‘utility’ squad member who could bowl a bit of spin and also bat. They had to choose between exciting Joe Denly, who bowls excitingly erratic leg-spin, and boring old Liam Dawson, who bowls boring old finger spin.

Denly’s leg-spin was a bit too excitingly erratic.

We’re pretty sure that Liam Dawson isn’t even Liam Dawson’s mum’s favourite England cricketer. There seems almost no chance he will play a game.

The more we think about this, the more we feel inexplicably confident that Liam Dawson will win the World Cup final for England with a smart catch and 30 off 40 balls in a tricky chase of 220.

