Let us tell you about Liam Dawson from England’s World Cup squad

Liam Dawson is the England cricketer who hasn’t been playing for England an awful lot recently. Most England fans would, on balance, feel happier if that situation continued – but only because if he does play, it means someone important has been injured.
England wanted a ‘utility’ squad member who could bowl a bit of spin and also bat. They had to choose between exciting Joe Denly, who bowls excitingly erratic leg-spin, and boring old Liam Dawson, who bowls boring old finger spin.
Denly’s leg-spin was a bit too excitingly erratic.
We’re pretty sure that Liam Dawson isn’t even Liam Dawson’s mum’s favourite England cricketer. There seems almost no chance he will play a game.
The more we think about this, the more we feel inexplicably confident that Liam Dawson will win the World Cup final for England with a smart catch and 30 off 40 balls in a tricky chase of 220.
May 24, 2019 at 4:32 pm
I have been keeping half-an-eye on the Pakistan v Afghanistan game this afternoon, so perhaps can be forgiven for thinking that one of the Afghanistan batsmen, who seemed to be getting towards 50 when I last looked, an hour or so later had regressed to twenty-something.
Hazratullah and Hashmatullah are, it transpires, two completely different batsmen. Who knew?
I note that the latter player merely has the word “Hashmat” on his back, which made me think of an equivalent of The Device, but for a resin-based herbal substance which might or might not originate from Afghanistan.
I should go lie down for a while.